ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police are looking for more information after a shooting put one man in the hospital on Monday night. The incident was reported around 9:28 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021, at 222 Elmira Road, which seems to correspond with the shopping center that includes Five Guys, Taco Bell, etc. Details are scarce, but police said that a male victim was “shot in the face” at that location.

ITHACA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO