Help Santa Out By Shopping These Amazing Toy Deals at Target Right Now!

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
Santa is a little busy right now, checking his list (twice!), supervising the elves at the North Pole, and planning his trip around the world in one night. Help him out by picking out a few gifts for your kids at Target . Right now, the company is offering amazing toy deals on the season’s hottest items sold online and in stores and you can nab deals on on popular brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Our Generation, Hot Wheels, and so much more. Some of these are a percentage off and others are bundle deals (if you buy two, you get one free).

Getting your kids’ lists checked off and saving money at the same time? It’s a Christmas miracle! Just be sure to add them to your cart quickly, as these deals are already selling out. Find a few of the hottest deals below.

Little Tikes Easy Store 3’ Trampoline – $44.99 (originally $59.99)

Help your little ones burn energy on this miniature trampoline , designed for ages 3 and up. When they’re done, it easily folds up for easy storage (win-win!).

Little Tikes Easy Store 3' Trampoline

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG House of Surprises Doll Playset – $179.99 (originally $229.99)

Not only is this amazing L.O.L. Surprise! OMG House of Surprises Doll Playset $50 off, but also, it’s part of Target’s buy two, get one free toy deal, so you can pair it with other toys for even more savings. This awesome house comes with 85 surprises your kids will love unboxing.

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG House of Surprises Doll Playset

Kid Trax 6V Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Ride with Marshall Quad Powered Ride-On – $69.99 (originally $94.99)

This Paw Patrol ride-on car is 26 percent off right now! It is a red, Marshall-themed car with an easy push-button drive that toddlers ages 18-30 months will love.

‎Kid Trax 6V Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Ride with Marshall Quad Powered Ride-On

Our Generation Sabrina 18” Hair Stylist Doll – $25.49 (originally $29.99)

Select Our Generation dolls and accessories are 15 percentage off right now, including  this adorable hair stylist figure . It comes with a doll, apron, brush, comb, hair clips, and pretend scissors.

Our Generation Sabrina 18

Check out our favorite charitable and sustainable toy brands .

SheKnows

25 Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Every December Day 'Til Christmas

It’s a parental truth universally acknowledged that Elf on the Shelf is the bane of so many holiday seasons. But alas, here we are at the start of December — and for many parents, that means you’ve brought out the Elfie. Maybe you have a love-hate relationship (or, OK, a hate-hate relationship) with the wily little guy. But chances are, your kids love him. And hey, the internet loves him. He’s basically the best thing to happen to holiday mischief since Santa himself. Although it can be fun to come up with your own creative ideas for where to place the...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Amazon’s One-Day-Long Crayola Sale Has Plenty of Gifts Options for Your Little Artist

If your kiddo spends most of their days drawing or coloring, then they will probably need a refill on their art supplies. Crayola is having a rare sale, and there are so many cool Crayola products that we never imagined would be discounted. Whether your kid begs for art time or needs some inspiration to let their creativity fly, Crayola has got you covered. You used it, your parents used it, and heck, maybe even your grandparents used Crayola — and now your kids can too. From easels to new drawing tools, Crayola just upped the ante for coloring time —...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

