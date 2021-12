Back in 2019, filmmaker André Øvredal brought to life an adaptation of the beloved Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series, with Deadline confirming that his next project will also be adapting a well-known property, as he will be directing the film Tarot, inspired by the practice of divination. This won't be the first film to draw direct inspiration from objects that are known to possess otherworldly abilities, having previously been given films like Witchboard and Ouija, with fans sure to be both curious and excited about how the centuries-old practice will be interpreted for the film.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO