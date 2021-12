The United Kingdom, Australia and now Canada will only send athletes to the Beijing Winter Olympics, not government representatives. Due to human rights violations, many countries are pursuing diplomatic boycotts against China. Government members or delegates will not be in the arena for next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. The United States began Monday. Meanwhile, the country has already found support from allies Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada as of today. However, athletes from those countries will still participate.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 13 HOURS AGO