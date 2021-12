Snap is at a crossroads, the same crossroad that multiple large social networks have been through before. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is a $75 billion social network company, that's seen a variety of both strong stock performance and underperformance recently. The stock is done 40% over the last 3 months, however, it's also up more than 70% over the last 5-years. As we'll see throughout this article, as the company attempts to manage growth, we expect it to generate strong cash flow.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO