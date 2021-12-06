ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Grand Ole Opry' star Stonewall Jackson dies at 89

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4aDf_0dFMfvrP00

The Country music community is mourning the loss of Grand Ole Opry member, Stonewall Jackson , who recently succumbed to his battle with vascular dementia.

Take a trip back in time to the music of all the greats who inspired Country artists today with Audacy's Grand Ol' Legends station

Jackson, who performed at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry for the first time in 1956,  is best known for his songs including "Waterloo,” "Don’t Be Angry," "Why I’m Walkin’," "A Wound Time Can’t Erase" and "I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water."

Jackson holds the record for the longest-performing, current  Opry member, as he continued taking the stage through 2010. That totals just over 50 years of performances on the Opry stage.

The Grand Ole Opry dedicated Saturday night’s (12/4) show to Jackson, and plans to further honor him with a special tribute on December 11. Several members of Stonewall’s Country community took to social media to tribute the Country great, many of them being fellow Opry members.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Jon Walmsley Opened Up on Performing at Grand Ole Opry

Jon Walmsley is most widely known for his role in “The Waltons” as Jason Walton. The beloved family drama aired from 1972 until 1981. During the 40 years since the show’s original television run came to an end, Walmsley has reportedly spent a lot of his time focused on his musical career. In fact, the now 65-year-old Walmsley has played with some very big names over the years. For example, during the 1980s he played with Richard Marx.
CELEBRITIES
cowboysindians.com

Farewell to Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

The Grand Ole Opry member passed away Saturday at age 89. Stonewall Jackson — who made history in 1959 as the first artist to join the Grand Ole Opry before signing a recording contract — was mourned by friends and admirers after the country music legend’s death Saturday at age 89.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Rolling Stone

Stonewall Jackson, Honky-Tonk Singer of ‘Waterloo,’ Dead at 89

Stonewall Jackson, the country music singer known for the Number One hit “Waterloo” and a 60-plus-year tenure with the Grand Ole Opry, died Saturday at 89. The Opry confirmed Jackson’s death in a release that noted he had been suffering from vascular dementia. Jackson is a curious figure in country music: Stonewall is his given name, not a nickname or assumed moniker. His father named him after the Confederate Army general and claimed to be one of his descendants.   He is also the only member of the Grand Ole Opry to become a member before ever releasing music. In fact, the North...
MUSIC
NME

Tributes paid after country singer Stonewall Jackson dies aged 89

Tributes are being paid to country singer Stonewall Jackson who has died aged 89 after a battle with vascular dementia. Jackson was a regular at legendary Nashville country venue the Grand Ole Opry since 1956, which is the longest-running stint at the club of any current member. As Billboard reports,...
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Country Recording Artist Stonewall Jackson Dead At 89

(CelebrityAccess) — Stonewall Jackson, a country singer and guitarist who scored numerous hits with honky tonk classics such as “Life to Go” and “Waterloo” died on Saturday. He was 89. Nashville’s WSMV reported that his family attributed his passing to complications of vascular dementia. Notably, Jackson’s name was not one...
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KEKB

57 Years Ago: Willie Nelson Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Fifty-seven years ago today (Nov. 28, 1964) was an unforgettable day for Willie Nelson: It was on that date that the singer made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Nelson's appearance on the renowned Opry stage came less than two weeks after he had his first recording session at RCA Studio B in Nashville, with Chet Atkins producing. The first song that Nelson recorded in that session was the Christmas tune "Pretty Paper."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry#Grand Ole Opry#Waterloo#Opry#Honky#The Oak Ridge Boys#Instagram
100.7 WITL

96 Years Ago: The Grand Ole Opry Begins Broadcasting

Ninety-six years ago today (Nov. 28, 1925) was an historic day for country music: It was on that date that the WSM Barn Dance, later re-named the Grand Ole Opry, began broadcasting. On the evening of Nov. 28, 1925, on Nashville's WSM-AM radio station, announcer George D. "Judge" Hay introduced...
NASHVILLE, MI
mainstreet-nashville.com

Olivia Rodrigo to play Grand Ole Opry House

If you’re a fan of angsty teen pop breakout Olivia Rodrigo, then the Grand Ole Opry House stage has some news that will be “Good 4 U.”. On May 10, 2022, 2021 and Gen Z’s closest answer to a millennial pop-punk revival will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville in support of her hit debut album, “Sour.” Doors will open at 7 p.m.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy