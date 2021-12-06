'Grand Ole Opry' star Stonewall Jackson dies at 89

The Country music community is mourning the loss of Grand Ole Opry member, Stonewall Jackson , who recently succumbed to his battle with vascular dementia.

Jackson, who performed at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry for the first time in 1956, is best known for his songs including "Waterloo,” "Don’t Be Angry," "Why I’m Walkin’," "A Wound Time Can’t Erase" and "I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water."

Jackson holds the record for the longest-performing, current Opry member, as he continued taking the stage through 2010. That totals just over 50 years of performances on the Opry stage.

The Grand Ole Opry dedicated Saturday night’s (12/4) show to Jackson, and plans to further honor him with a special tribute on December 11. Several members of Stonewall’s Country community took to social media to tribute the Country great, many of them being fellow Opry members.

