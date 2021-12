Felicia Pinedo bakes holiday spirit into her sweet treats. To some of us, holiday cookies are merely standard confections dressed up with special-occasion sparkle. They might be covered in red and green sprinkles, dusted with silver sugar, layered with snow-white icing, or cut into the shape of Christmas trees and stars. To others, they embody the true spirit of the season — thoughtfulness, good will, and generosity — and are often injected with a little something special and splurge-worthy.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO