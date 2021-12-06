ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mobile home catches fire on rosewood street

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Firefighters responded to a home fire in the 2600 block of...

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Rosewood#Accident
NBC News

Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy