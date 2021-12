Johnny Juzang is a wing prospect out of UCLA. At the 2021 NBA Draft Combine he measure in at 6-foot-7, 209 pounds, with a 6-foot-10.5 wingspan. Many experts and writers in the NCAA Basketball community have him ranked as one of the top college players in the nation, yet many NBA Draft experts rank him in the low first to high second round when it comes to his draft grade. Why is there such a disparity? Let’s dive into his game and try to find out why college basketball loves him and what pro scouts and evaluators are concerned about as far as his chances at an NBA career.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO