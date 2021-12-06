ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Father of four killed in Warren motorcycle crash

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a traffic crash in Warren. The Trumbull County Coroner says that 52-year-old Roy Mason...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 14

Misty Romanko
2d ago

Any n everyone who met or knew Roy was truly blessed..He was an amazing man w a big heart, and always had a kind word for u.. He will b loved n missed by so many.. we should all pray that his killer is brought to justice!!!

Reply
10
Paul Yannucci
2d ago

Someone knows something and should come forward. Think about it, what if it was a family or friend of yours? I would hope this person would come forward and give themselves up.

Reply
5
maggie wise
1d ago

prayers for his family may he R.I.P. I pray the SOB that killed this husband father brother uncle nephew in this horrible thing that took a life I pray he or she gets what they have coming to them.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Dole's casket arrives at Capitol to lie in state

The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Trumbull County, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Warren, OH
Obituaries
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Mason, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Accidents
CBS News

New Zealand plans to keep young people from ever buying cigarettes

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking: a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new measure the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
AUSTRALIA
CBS News

Capitol Hill staffer arrested for carrying gun into House office building

Washington — A staffer on Capitol Hill was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a handgun into a House office building, U.S. Capitol Police said. Officers in the Longworth House Office Building spotted the image of a gun in a bag on an X-ray screen. The bag's owner, identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Motorcycle Crash#Accident#Ne#Suv
The Hill

Graham warns GOP about Trump's wrath on debt vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) offered a forceful warning to Republican colleagues during a private lunch on Wednesday, saying former President Trump will come down hard on any GOP senators who vote for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ’s (R-Ky.) deal to set up a special pathway to raise the debt limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy