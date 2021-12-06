Father of four killed in Warren motorcycle crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a traffic crash in Warren. The Trumbull County Coroner says that 52-year-old Roy Mason...www.wfmj.com
Any n everyone who met or knew Roy was truly blessed..He was an amazing man w a big heart, and always had a kind word for u.. He will b loved n missed by so many.. we should all pray that his killer is brought to justice!!!
Someone knows something and should come forward. Think about it, what if it was a family or friend of yours? I would hope this person would come forward and give themselves up.
prayers for his family may he R.I.P. I pray the SOB that killed this husband father brother uncle nephew in this horrible thing that took a life I pray he or she gets what they have coming to them.
