North Texas COVID Patient Gets Motorcycle Escort Home After Being Released From Hospital

 2 days ago
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a roaring goodbye and welcome home for one North Texan who survived after being infected with COVID-19. After four months in the hospital, Medical City Arlington patient Parry Allen received a motorcycle escort home on December 4.

After being diagnosed with COVID in August, Allen’s health began to rapidly deteriorate. He spent time in three other hospitals, was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma for 45 days before being transferred to Arlington. Recovery wasn’t easy. Allen spent two weeks learning to eat, breathe and walk again.

“COVID-19 patients who required ventilation or long stays in the ICU often require rehabilitation to strengthen their lungs and muscles, which are weakened due to prolonged rest,” says Medical City Arlington Dr. Chase Smith. The hospital said Allen showed tremendous, “…perseverance and strength as he has worked toward his goal to be home for the holidays.”

Allen, a member of the Warrior Riders motorcycle club whose road name is ‘Happy’, was discharged to a chorus of well-wishes and the thunder of Harley engines. The motorcycle club escorted him home to Midlothian.

“When I arrived, I couldn’t even get out of bed, now I am walking independently through the hallways,” said Allen, a retired nurse and Army veteran.

