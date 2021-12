Shoveling through avalanche debris can be like trying to dig through concrete with a spoon. While it may seem like the most elementary aspect of a rescue, it is often the most demanding aspect. With the techniques featured in this video—how to use your shovel strategically—the process is easier than ever. Backcountry Access’ Andy Wenberg dives into the ABCs of digging for burial victims in an avalanche. The key? Always remember the three most important things to a successful excavation: finding an airway for the victim (A), working quickly once you know the victim’s burial depth (B) and clearing packed snow efficiently to conserve energy (C).

ACCIDENTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO