[Giveaway] Enter for the chance to win a FREE AIARE 1 avalanche safety course or a backcountry gear package from Backcountry Access!

By Melanie Mulshine
Freeskier Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin an AIARE 1 Avy Course and Tracker4 Rescue Package from BCA!. This year, FREESKIER is teaming up with BCA for a full digital takeover focusing on safety, education and awareness in the backcountry. Get ready for a week chock-full of educational backcountry content including Q&As, How-Tos and videos that round...

