[Giveaway] Enter for the chance to win a FREE AIARE 1 avalanche safety course or a backcountry gear package from Backcountry Access!

On Vail Mountain, the East Vail Chutes, steep cliff bands towering over I-70 and the homes of East Vail, is the go-to off-piste terrain for local daredevils (some of whom ski home from the mountain to East Vail) seeking more challenging terrain than the mountain proper has to offer, accessible after hiking uphill (and past a scull-and-crossbones-signed backcountry gate) above the backside’s easternmost surface lift in Mongolia Bowl, sometimes with deadly results—fatalities here include the grandson of Vail’s founder, who perished after triggering a slide in an avalanche chute dubbed NBA (Nothing But Air) in early 2014. More popular and less daunting “sidecountry” terrain is the Minturn Mile, a luge-like plunge out of bounds off Lost Boy to the Town of Minturn that corkscrews down the banks of Game Creek and has become a rite of passage for skiers seeking a taste of the backcountry. Not incidentally, it ends with a round of pints at the Minturn Saloon (although less prone to avalanche, dozens of skiers each season get lost, injured, or both and summon search and rescue for evacuation off the Mile).

