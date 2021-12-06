Sam Favret’s FLOW tells the story of how a big-mountain ski movie is made

Veteran ski guide and longtime lead guide for TGR, avalanche instructor and Alaska heli-ski operation owner Jim Conway, or “Sarge” as he’s known throughout the ski industry, knows risk. In fact, he’s a certified risk management consultant and has given risk management talks for the Marine Corps MAWTS-1 school and the Navy’s Top Gun school. Conway grew up in New Jersey, chose Montana State for its skiing, pioneered the Ridge at nearby Bridger Bowl with Doug Coombs and Scot Schmidt, and discovered backcountry skiing in 1976. A trained engineer—he worked on the Big Sky tram—Conway became a professional big mountain skier before the genre really existed. Now a snowboarder (after two hip replacements), Conway instructs for the American Avalanche Institute from his home in Salt Lake City, manages his Alaska heli-ski company, Tordrillo North Ski and Snowboard Adventures, and instructs the International Pro Rider Workshop (IPRW), a program he conceived with TGR in 2006 to train professional athletes and film crews in medical and trauma management skills, avalanche rescue and snow science. Here, Conway shares a few thoughts and observations from his four decades of experience.
