Sam Favret’s FLOW tells the story of how a big-mountain ski movie is made

The golden age of freeskiing is gone. I understand that this statement may turn some heads, but allow me to elaborate. There is a timeline to any craft, where you can trace back when the origins were, and when the acceleration began. For our case, let’s say that the ‘golden age’ is the period of rapid growth and expansion early on in the game, when individuals are just beginning to push the boundaries and explore what is truly possible. Think J.P. Auclair, Tom Wallisch, Candide Thovex; the big hitters of pre smart phone days. By no means am I saying that skiing is stalled, or that there isn’t an abundance of progression. Look to The Bunch, to Faction, to Capeesh, and plenty of others. You’ll find a plethora of riders advancing the sport in every discipline under the sun. Let’s call this, our current state, the ‘progressive age’.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO