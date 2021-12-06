ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Favret’s FLOW tells the story of how a big-mountain ski movie is made

By Erin Spong
Freeskier Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season, COVID-19 dealt its own unique set of challenges for skiers all over the world. Despite social distancing and mask mandates, North America’s season was much closer to ‘normal’ than in...

freeskier.com

Comments / 0

Freeskier Magazine

Return of the Turn, Ep. 10 – Marcus Caston lays waste to his home turf of Snowbird

Known around the globe as one of the meanest hip layers to ever rip an edge, Marcus Caston has seen plenty of action. He’s seen summit descents and bottomless chowder, traveled near and far to taste the goods. But sometimes, the best kept secrets aren’t half way around the world, but rather carefully tucked into your backyard. Just ask Marcus. He grew up skiing at Snowbird, Utah, which has quite a reputation. The Cirque, the unlimited access off the tram, wide open massive bowls; these tend to be the quintessential images that come to mind when one hears word of the bird. But in reality, there’s so much more laying just behind the curtain. Curtain being a metaphor for tightly pinched trees and deceptive fall lines, of course.
TV & VIDEOS
gearjunkie.com

Patagonia’s ‘Mind Over Mountain’ Is a Skiing Rite of Passage

In ‘Mind Over Mountain,’ three aspirants take on the Bugaboos to Rogers traverse, one of the world’s most notorious ski routes. For many, completing the ski traverse from the Bugaboos to Rogers Pass in British Columbia, Canada, is a dream. Multiple alpine ski descents among the best in the world lie along the way. So do immense glaciers, occasional valley traverses between loaded snow slopes and minimal shelter.
TRAVEL
Freeskier Magazine

‘As the Carousel Swings’ – A Multicolored masterpiece with Björn Eklund, Kim Boberg, and acquaintances

The golden age of freeskiing is gone. I understand that this statement may turn some heads, but allow me to elaborate. There is a timeline to any craft, where you can trace back when the origins were, and when the acceleration began. For our case, let’s say that the ‘golden age’ is the period of rapid growth and expansion early on in the game, when individuals are just beginning to push the boundaries and explore what is truly possible. Think J.P. Auclair, Tom Wallisch, Candide Thovex; the big hitters of pre smart phone days. By no means am I saying that skiing is stalled, or that there isn’t an abundance of progression. Look to The Bunch, to Faction, to Capeesh, and plenty of others. You’ll find a plethora of riders advancing the sport in every discipline under the sun. Let’s call this, our current state, the ‘progressive age’.
SPORTS
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Ski What’s New at Shawnee Mountain

Family-focused and beginner- friendly Shawnee Mountain announces improvements to enhance its ski, snowboarding and snow tubing facilities for the upcoming winter season. New this year, purchase all tickets, rentals and lessons online. Adding to its already impressive grooming capabilities, Shawnee Mountain purchased new grooming equipment for the upcoming season. Shawnee...
HOME & GARDEN
Freeskier Magazine

Sessions with Sarge: Lessons from four decades in the backcountry with Jim Conway

Veteran ski guide and longtime lead guide for TGR, avalanche instructor and Alaska heli-ski operation owner Jim Conway, or “Sarge” as he’s known throughout the ski industry, knows risk. In fact, he’s a certified risk management consultant and has given risk management talks for the Marine Corps MAWTS-1 school and the Navy’s Top Gun school. Conway grew up in New Jersey, chose Montana State for its skiing, pioneered the Ridge at nearby Bridger Bowl with Doug Coombs and Scot Schmidt, and discovered backcountry skiing in 1976. A trained engineer—he worked on the Big Sky tram—Conway became a professional big mountain skier before the genre really existed. Now a snowboarder (after two hip replacements), Conway instructs for the American Avalanche Institute from his home in Salt Lake City, manages his Alaska heli-ski company, Tordrillo North Ski and Snowboard Adventures, and instructs the International Pro Rider Workshop (IPRW), a program he conceived with TGR in 2006 to train professional athletes and film crews in medical and trauma management skills, avalanche rescue and snow science. Here, Conway shares a few thoughts and observations from his four decades of experience.
SPORTS
oilcity.news

Matt Stairs’s concert performance will tell the story of hard-won lessons

CASPER, Wyo. — After spending three years on the hardscrabble music scene in New York City, Casper vocalist Matt Stairs says he’s able to bring a little more authenticity and experience to the songs he sings. For his ARTCORE concert performance Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, Stairs said...
CASPER, WY
NBC Los Angeles

Big Bear Mountain Opens for Ski Season

Big Bear Ski Resorts opened for business Friday, marking the beginning of ski season, but there are some changes. Night temperatures finally got cold enough to turn on the snow-making machines. Skiers and snowboarders say even if the snow isn't natural, it's good enough. "We were so pumped. We were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Freeskier Magazine

From the source: Ten tips for traveling in the backcountry from Canadian mountain guide Marty Schaffer

Born and raised in a guide family, Marty Schaffer spent the majority of his childhood at a backcountry lodge southwest of Revelstoke. Early and abundant exposure to the mountains inherently inspired Schaffer to become a certified Association of Canadian Mountain Guides (ACMG) ski guide over 12 years ago. In the process, Schaffer recognized he had his own style of guiding that wasn’t being offered at any of the operations in Canada. Traditionally, guides do the leading and guests dutifully follow but Schaffer believes in a more collaborative approach with his clients and therefore, started his own guiding operation, Canadian Powder Guides, commonly referred to as Capow. Having owned and operated Capow for a decade now, we caught up with the Backcountry Access ambassador to get his top ten tips to make traveling in the backcountry a safe, fun and downright enjoyable experience. Keep reading for a few chunks of wisdom from one of Canada’s finest, in no particular order of importance.
LIFESTYLE
Freeskier Magazine

Backcountry repair kits: Everything to pack for emergencies in the mountains

Mountain Guide and Backcountry Access ambassador, Joey Thompson, is a bonafide badass. A man who has likely spent more time at high-altitude than the Yeti itself, Thompson is certified with the International Federation of Mountain Guides Association (IFMGA)—the most rigorous mountain guiding certification in the world—and has decades of experience guiding in the French Alps. FREESKIER was actually lucky enough to get schooled in avalanche safety training from Thompson during a two-day course through Colorado Mountain School, and had the chance to experience his expertise first-hand. And with these years of practice moving through the mountains, he also knows a thing-or-two about quick fixes to keep you moving if something goes awry while you’re out exploring.
Freeskier Magazine

[VIDEO] How to recognize human factors while navigating backcountry terrain

Whether you’re heading up the skin track for human-powered backcountry skiing or using a snowmobile to get further into a zone, it’s vital to remember that avalanche safety doesn’t stop with the forecast and the appropriate gear. There’s an undeniable human factor that plays into each outing and this video, featuring Backcountry Access ambassadors Will Mook and Matt Schebaum, and Jackson Hole-based pro skier Sam Schwartz, digs deeper into the individual elements that often affect an adventure out of bounds.
SPORTS
Freeskier Magazine

Alex Armstrong strikes it rich in new video series

Wealth can be measured in a number of ways, literally by the amount of dollars stashed away in your bank account or metaphorically by the memories made and experiences lived. For Alex “Army” Armstrong, striking it rich has absolutely nothing to do with a paycheck and everything to do with deep pow, fresh tracks and friends to share it all with. In episode two of Army’s SKIER RICH trilogy, “Get Rich or Die Trying,” the RMU-athlete and friends seek out a pillow zone that has proven to be a fickle beast. Turned around more than once, Amy is determined to cash out on this lengthy investment of a line. Stay tuned for the third installment, “Rich in the ‘Pine,” which is set to premiere on YouTube on December 13.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Orkney's rare Viking sword has 'many stories to tell'

A Viking sword found at a burial site in Orkney is a rare, exciting and complex artefact, say archaeologists. The find, made in 2015 on the northeast coast of Papa Westray, is being carefully examined as part of post-excavation work. Archaeologists have now identified it as a type of heavy...
SCIENCE
SPY

These are the Best Skiing Boots, From Beginner to Backcountry

As a child, the thrill of barreling down a snowy hill on a flimsy plastic sled surely kick-started a lifelong enthusiasm among many regular skiers and snowboarders. Still, there are some pretty noticeable differences between an upturned snow shovel and an actual pair of skis. For one thing, there’s a lot more gear involved in skiing. If you’re regularly hitting the slopes, you may want to invest in your own boots. You’ll save money in the long run, and you can ensure that you’ll find something that actually fits you. Boots vary tremendously by performance and design (and price, for that...
LIFESTYLE
foxbangor.com

Hermon mountain prepares for ski season

HERMON — Winter is right around the corner and that means ski and snowboard season is almost here for you winter athletes. One local mountain is making snow and hoping for a white winter. Hermon Mountain, a local family-owned ski mountain first opened in the 1960s, will soon be open...
HERMON, ME
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Announces Major Personal News

This year has been very kind to Jordan Spieth. Not only is he back in the top 10 for the first time in more than three years, he recently welcomed a new member to his family. On Thursday afternoon, Spieth announced the birth of his first child. He posted a photo of his baby’s hand on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.
GOLF

