Louisiana Attorney General issued the following announcement on Nov. 30. In a major win for our healthcare heroes, a federal court has halted the Biden Administration's attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers. Judge Terry Doughty just now ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction against the CMS rule requiring the COVID shot on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO