E.L.V. Denim Adds Bespoke Component to Its Circular Business

Upcycling has been at the center of designer Anna Foster’s E.L.V. Denim brand since its inception. The London-based women’s brand takes unwanted jeans destined for landfill and turns them into modern pieces like two-tone jeans and Swarovski crystal-embellished jackets.

Foster is taking a new approach to waste-free production this season by introducing a three-tier bespoke service. By producing only what is wanted, the program aims to encourage consumers to “buy better and buy less.”

The program offers three main services: pre-order, made-to-measure and bespoke.

Through the pre-order business, E.L.V. Denim offers consumers the chance to order out-of-stock styles in their select size, style and colorway. Jeans will be made within seven working days. The pre-order price is 65 pounds (approximately $86) on top of the price of the jeans.

For made-to-measure services, consumers can schedule an appointment with the brand’s design team to have a one-on-one style session to be measured and choose their favorite style and colors. The process requires two fitting sessions and costs 100 pounds ($133) in addition to the regular price of the garment.

Consumers can tap into their inner designer through E.L.V. Denim’s bespoke service. During two fitting sessions, they can create a unique pair of jeans made to their measurements. Customers can bring in their own pair of jeans to revamp or develop a pair using the brand’s core products. The experience costs 150 pounds ($200) on top of the price of the jean.

The new services, according to Vogue, has been made possible thanks to a British Fashion Council grant.

The face of custom jeans is changing, shifting away from being a service provided only by men’s heritage-focused brands and into one geared toward the women’s market and younger consumers.

Though steep in tradition, Candian Denim recently opened Candiani Custom , a technology-driven microfactory in Milan where consumers can create made-to-measure jeans produced and washed on-site. Fabric options span tried-and-true selvedge fabrics to ones made with biodegradable stretch components.

Los Angeles-based Sene last month bowed a line of custom jeans with Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell . The collection centers on lightweight ’90s-inspired fits and washes. Meanwhile, fit technology firm Unspun has released custom genderless jeans. Most recently, the company collaborated with Pangaia on a line of customizable cottonized hemp jeans .

At the core of these collections, however, is the desire to create less waste and more desirable products.

“By adding a bespoke service to our ready-to-wear offering, we want to make sure every E.L.V. Denim client has the chance to make their ultimate jean, and wear and love them for years to come,” the brand stated.