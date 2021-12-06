ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

E.L.V. Denim Adds Bespoke Component to Its Circular Business

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ei6E6_0dFMcPzK00

Upcycling has been at the center of designer Anna Foster’s E.L.V. Denim brand since its inception. The London-based women’s brand takes unwanted jeans destined for landfill and turns them into modern pieces like two-tone jeans and Swarovski crystal-embellished jackets.

Foster is taking a new approach to waste-free production this season by introducing a three-tier bespoke service. By producing only what is wanted, the program aims to encourage consumers to “buy better and buy less.”

The program offers three main services: pre-order, made-to-measure and bespoke.

Through the pre-order business, E.L.V. Denim offers consumers the chance to order out-of-stock styles in their select size, style and colorway. Jeans will be made within seven working days. The pre-order price is 65 pounds (approximately $86) on top of the price of the jeans.

For made-to-measure services, consumers can schedule an appointment with the brand’s design team to have a one-on-one style session to be measured and choose their favorite style and colors. The process requires two fitting sessions and costs 100 pounds ($133) in addition to the regular price of the garment.

Consumers can tap into their inner designer through E.L.V. Denim’s bespoke service. During two fitting sessions, they can create a unique pair of jeans made to their measurements. Customers can bring in their own pair of jeans to revamp or develop a pair using the brand’s core products. The experience costs 150 pounds ($200) on top of the price of the jean.

The new services, according to Vogue, has been made possible thanks to a British Fashion Council grant.

The face of custom jeans is changing, shifting away from being a service provided only by men’s heritage-focused brands and into one geared toward the women’s market and younger consumers.

Though steep in tradition, Candian Denim recently opened Candiani Custom , a technology-driven microfactory in Milan where consumers can create made-to-measure jeans produced and washed on-site. Fabric options span tried-and-true selvedge fabrics to ones made with biodegradable stretch components.

Los Angeles-based Sene last month bowed a line of custom jeans with Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell . The collection centers on lightweight ’90s-inspired fits and washes. Meanwhile, fit technology firm Unspun has released custom genderless jeans. Most recently, the company collaborated with Pangaia on a line of customizable cottonized hemp jeans .

At the core of these collections, however, is the desire to create less waste and more desirable products.

“By adding a bespoke service to our ready-to-wear offering, we want to make sure every E.L.V. Denim client has the chance to make their ultimate jean, and wear and love them for years to come,” the brand stated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

H&M’s Circular Design Story Capsule Showcases Regenerated Polyester

H&M’s newest sustainable capsule collection centers on circularity—and the brand has tapped Los Angeles materials producer Ambercycle. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Futures Event Returns with Hybrid Format

The upcoming Fashion Futures event aims to provide a platform for international dialogue to solve some of the top issues in the business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sorona® Brings Transparency to Fabric Performance with Certification Process

With so much “haziness” in today’s apparel supply chain, Sorona® is determined to give brands and consumers alike the confidence that they are getting high-performance fabric backed by true sustainability claims. In launching the Common Thread Fabric Certification Program for Sorona® earlier in 2020, DuPont Biomaterials made this a reality. Those interested in certification must submit fabric swatches to a laboratory for testing in order to gain a certificate for a minimum level of Sorona® bio-based content, as well as quality and performance, which then results in access to approved logos, marketing materials and more. For supply chain partners, the program goes...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
inputmag.com

Adidas made a waterproof hiking sneaker that’s earth friendly and looks awesome

Parley recycled ocean plastics have become a mainstay throughout Adidas’ footwear and apparel, but its Terrex outdoor division is turning to another avenue to give its top-of-the-line sneaker-boot hybrid a more sustainable makeover. Out now, the Free Hiker Gore-Tex has been constructed out of “premium materials” upcycled from Adidas’...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Lionfish Leather Startup Talks ‘Regenerative’ Benefits

A new startup is harvesting the skins of an exotic, invasive species to make watch straps, wallets and footwear. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Denham Recycles Old Jeans Into New Pairs with Candiani

Old pairs of Denham are getting a second chance at life. The Dutch denim brand debuted its first line of jeans made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) cotton sourced from previously worn Denham jeans. With fabric made of 21 percent recycled cotton, 65 percent organic cotton and 14 percent conventional cotton, the jeans are considered to be the brand’s most sustainable yet. The line is two years in the making. In 2019, Denham launched the “Bring Back Your Denham Jeans” initiative calling on consumers to do just that. Customers brought in hundreds of their used Denham jeans, from which the highest-quality fibers were...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L V#Bespoke#Jeans#Upcycling#E L V Denim#Vogue#British#Fashion Council#Candian Denim#Candiani Custom
Sourcing Journal

H&M Is All Smiles in New Streetwear Collaboration

With its new collection, H&M aims to put a smile on consumers’ faces. The fast-fashion brand recently released a streetwear-inspired collection in collaboration with The Smiley, a nostalgic symbol of positivity. Spanning tie-dye hoodies, puffer coats and joggers, T-shirts, rugby shirts and chunky jewelry, the collection melds modern silhouettes with the retro character. Recycled cotton blends are used throughout the collection, including for two jeans styles—a men’s relaxed jean and a women’s loose-high jean embellished with all-over Smiley laser prints. The collection retails for $4.99-$49.99 and is available now. With its ’70s roots, the property is a popular motif for patchwork, embroideries and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tiffany & Co. Reveals New Store Design Concept for Global Rollout

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany & Co.’s seeds of change under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton are beginning to take shape at the store level. Over the last month, the jeweler has started unveiling locations that reflect its new store design concept, intended to feel warm and inviting to the fine jewelry shopper.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyTiffany & Co. Taps Australian Luxury Boom With New Sydney FlagshipTiffany & Co.'s New Concept Store in Covent Garden Tiffany’s previous store hallmarks like dark wood and polished silver chrome — the latter an ode to the jeweler’s vast...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Levi's Partners Jaden Smith For The Ultimate Capsule Collection

Jaden Smith has been at the forefront of conversations surrounding men’s fashion for some time. His unconventional suits to his gender-fluid wardrobe consist of hoodies paired with skirts layered over baggy denim. His style knows no limits. Smith, who wears many hats, including actor, rapper, philanthropist, humanitarian, and designer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Missoma Launches Studio Line With Brand New Homeware

Missoma, a cult jewelry brand famous for its principles on sustainability — is launching its Missoma Studio line with brand new homeware designs. The collection consists of seven pieces that encapsulate the brand’s signature details, and comes in a calming palette of cream, beige, blue and black. Each piece is representative of the brand’s core mission, combining decorative elements and functionality to enhance your living space. The CEO and creative director, Marisa Hordern, states that this is a change in direction for the studio and a way for her to live her dream via the synergy of the aforementioned elements.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Harper's Bazaar

Burberry has launched rental and resale via a new partnership

The worlds of rental and resale are growing by the day as more and more designer labels embrace the idea, making it easier for their customers to practice circular fashion and opt for more sustainable ways of shopping. The latest fashion house to expand on this is Burberry, which has just announced a partnership with My Wardrobe HQ, the UK's top luxury rental and resale platform.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Will Louis Vuitton Honor Virgil Abloh’s Legacy in Choosing His Successor?

To even begin to consider who might fill the space left by Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton, after the designer’s sudden death in late November, is an emotionally fraught task. At last week’s posthumous showing of his final collection for the brand in Miami, discussions from some guests about a possible successor were swiftly hushed. It was, the consensus went, too soon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Renzo Rosso’s Red Circle Investments Takes Stake in Bending Spoons

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Renzo Rosso‘s privately held Red Circle Investments continues to diversify and to see opportunities in innovative companies and start-ups with high potential. With an eye on technology, the firm has taken an undisclosed stake in Bending Spoons, which develops mobile applications. Founded in 2013 in Copenhagen, Bending Spoons moved its headquarters to Milan in 2015. It is a leading technology company that has developed 20 apps, and counts more than 60 million active users and more than 400 million downloads. For the third consecutive year, it has garnered the top spot in...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: A Warm Winter Coat That’s Stylish Enough to Wear to the Office

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Every winter, the words of grandparents everywhere ring through my ears: “Make sure you wrap up warm!” The cold is real, but I really hate being wrapped up to A Christmas Story levels of immobility. The Grandad Trench Coat from Parisian brand De Bonne Facture fits the bill perfectly: a coat that is roomy enough for...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Designer Brands CEO: ‘Our Assortment Is Vastly Different Than Pre-Covid’

The DSW parent is narrowing its selection: its top 50 brands account for 77 percent of sales, up from 65 percent in 2019. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Fashion in Focus Podcast: The Inventory Planning Puzzle

Apparel demand has reached a new level of unpredictability. During the pandemic, the purchasing behavior pendulum has swung from weak sales amid early lockdowns to revenge spending in 2021. Historical data is therefore no longer a strong predictor of market performance. Retailers are also contending with supply chain disruptions, including expanded lead times and shipping schedules that threaten on-time arrivals of goods. The major risk has shifted from overstocks to understocks, and retailers have adjusted their buying strategies accordingly. In AlixPartners and Sourcing Journal’s recent “2021 Fashion in Focus” survey report, industry executives said they were planning for delays by buying...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Blue Lenz Awards: How Candiani Illustrated its Coreva Technology

This year, TENCEL held our first Blue Lenz Denim Video Awards during Bluezone, celebrating the best of the best from our Blue Lenz YouTube channel. Denim manufacturer Candiani was one of the winners, receiving the Best Animation award for a video on its circular Coreva technology. Coreva uses plant-based, natural rubber to replace synthetic stretch materials, cutting out plastic and enabling biodegradability. The video animates the manufacturing of the plant-based yarn, bringing the innovation to life for the viewer. Candiani’s global marketing director Simon Giuliani discussed the making of the short film. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
564
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy