Flags at half-staff to honor Sen. Dole

By Info Wyandotte
wyandottedaily.com
 2 days ago

Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout Kansas to be flown at half-staff to honor Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday. The flags will be at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 9. “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Dole this morning,” Gov. Laura...

www.wyandottedaily.com

KMBC.com

Bob Dole's funeral to be held Friday at Washington National Cathedral

Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole will be honored with a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral later this week. The service for Dole is planned for Friday morning at 10 a.m. CST. President Joe Biden and many other political leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Passing of Former Senator Bob Dole

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Bob Dole:. “Today, Heidi and I join all Americans in mourning a true American hero. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob Dole served our country as an extraordinary soldier, a relentless legislator, and a faithful statesman. A decorated veteran of the Second World War, Dole embodied the heart and fighting spirit of his generation. Although he leaves us today, his name is etched into the history of this great nation.”
UPI News

Bob Dole to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda Thursday

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders on Monday announced that former U.S. senator and Republican presidential and vice presidential candidate, Bob Dole, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday. Dole, who represented Kansas in the Senate for 27 years including 11 as the Republican leader, died in his...
Joe Biden
Bob Dole
Laura Kelly
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Bob Dole To Lie In State at Capitol As Nation Honors Senator

WASHINGTON (AP) — The body of the late Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran. He served in Congress for 36 years. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He shaped tax and foreign policy and worked vigorously to help the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
MSNBC

Fmr. Sen. Tom Daschle: ‘Bob Dole understood the importance of compromise’

Former U.S. Senators Alan Simpson (R-WY) and Tom Daschle (D-SD) join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the life and legacy in public service of Senator Bob Dole, who passed away on Sunday. “Bob Dole understood the importance of compromise,” says Daschle. “Compromise is the oxygen of democracy, and Bob Dole provided a lot of oxygen over those years he was in in Senate leadership.”Dec. 6, 2021.
kscbnews.net

Bob Dole Passes Away

(KAKE) Former U.S. Senator and Russell, KS native Robert J. Dole has died at 98 years old. Flags at the U.S. Capitol are being flown at half-staff in his honor. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation released the following statement today:. “Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep....
fox5atlanta.com

US leaders, veterans react to death of Bob Dole, 'an American statesman'

Bob Dole, a Republican political icon from Kansas whose career spanned decades in the U.S. Senate and included a presidential run in 1996, died Sunday at the age of 98. Remembrances from fellow lawmakers and other US leaders began pouring in after news of his passing was made public by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.
ctnewsonline.com

Well wishes pour out after death of Sen. Bob Dole

Reverence for U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s service as a soldier in World War II, a longtime senator and fixture in Washington, D.C., was evident Sunday morning following the announcement of his death. In the hours after the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Dole, 98, had died following a battle with lung...
WCAX

Local politicians remember the late Sen. Bob Dole

(WCAX) - Local politicians are recalling their fondest memories of the former war hero and U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died at the age of 98 Sunday. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, wrote in a statement he Tweeted Sunday, “Bob Dole was a giant of the Senate. I remember a large number of Republican and Democratic Senators gathering on the Floor to praise him when he stepped down from the Senate,” Leahy said. “Traveling with him, working with him and writing legislation with him are among my fondest memories of the Senate. Marcelle and I were honored to be with him when he received the Congressional Gold Medal and I was humbled to be asked to speak along with Senator Pat Roberts about Senator Dole. Marcelle and I send sincere condolences to his wonderful wife Elizabeth.”
