Current Health founder on Best Buy acquisition and 'highly improbable' success

Before starting Parachute, Ariel Kaye worked in advertising, but always had a passion for home and design. Outside of her corporate job, she enjoyed interior design, helping friends redecorate their homes. In 2014 she saw a space in the home bedding category and decided to pursue that interest full-time, and started Parachute in Los Angeles. Since then, she has evolved the company into a multi-category home lifestyle brand. What began as a digitally-native company has expanded over the past seven years, beyond its roots of quality bedding to include essentials for all the rooms in the home. Under Kaye's leadership, Parachute has also opened up 12 retail stores with plans to open 30 stores by the end of 2022, launched a hospitality collection and created a business culture of wellness and social responsibility.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO