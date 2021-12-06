ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Face masks help jurors tell lies from truth

By University of Portsmouth
Newswise
 2 days ago

Newswise — High court juries can detect when someone is lying even when they're wearing a face mask, according to new research analysis by the University of Portsmouth. Not only do face masks not hinder jurors' ability to decide if a witness is reliable, they make it easier to discern lies...

deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about face masks for Thanksgiving

You can ditch your mask for the holidays if you’re fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” over the weekend that fully vaccinated people can spend the holidays together without face masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kyle Rittenhouse's Judge Refers To Black Juror From Previous Case As 'A Black, The Black, The Only Black'

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is quickly becoming a household name for all the wrong reasons. In an unprecedented move during a trial that's already left a good majority of the invested public open-mouthed, the 75-year-old "old-school" judge allowed defendant Kyle Rittenhouse to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up the anonymous 12-member jury during deliberations.
POLITICS
The Independent

Police accuse parents of lying after viral story claims Down’s Syndrome daughter had mask tied to her face by school

Police are contesting a story that went viral in conservative social media circles alleging a school tied a mask to the face of a student with Down syndrome. About a month ago, a story began circulating in conservative social media spaces that a 7-year-old girl with Down syndrome in Florida returned home one day distraught because her teachers had allegedly tied a mask to her face. The girl's father, a man named Jeffrey Steel, claimed that the girl came home on 7 October in a "panic" because of her mask. The girl, who is reportedly nonverbal, made it clear...
KIDS
Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

