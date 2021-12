Gulf Shores, AL – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is holding a Special Council Meeting to discuss a proposed three percent lodging tax increase that will be used to fund various capital improvement projects over the next 10 years as opposed to sales or property tax increase. This meeting is open to the public and will be held on Monday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. in the Gulf Shores City Council Chambers.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 19 DAYS AGO