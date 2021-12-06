ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three more missionaries in Haiti released from hostage situation, says ministry

By Asher Notheis
 2 days ago

T hree more of the 15 missionaries held hostage in Haiti were released on Sunday night.

Christian Aid Ministries , a nonprofit ministry based in the United States, confirmed the news regarding the released hostages on Monday. At this time, it is unable to provide details of the hostages' release, including their names.

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night," Christian Aid Ministries said. "Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits."

The three missionaries released from captivity on Sunday night follow two other hostages from the same organization who were released on Nov. 21. As of Monday, there are a total of 12 missionaries who are still held hostage by a Haitian gang.

The 17 missionaries were kidnapped by the "400 Mawozo" gang on Oct. 16. They consist of 16 Americans and one Canadian, with the gang demanding $1 million for the release of each hostage.

On Nov. 11, the U.S. government asked its citizens in Haiti to return home due to the country grappling with the missionary hostage situation, as well as gangs blocking fuel distribution terminals.

