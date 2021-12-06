ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD investigating after man allegedly threatens two women with a gun

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating after a man allegedly threatened two women with a gun on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road just after 10 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a man and two women were having an argument when the man out pulled a gun.

According to police, witnesses heard multiple shots fired.

Officers found two shell casings in a nearby parking lot.

No injuries or damages were reported, and an investigation remains ongoing.

None of the people involved in the incident have been identified.

