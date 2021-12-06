ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stream Bruiser Brigade Member J.U.S’ New Album GoFundMe Corvette

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Danny Brown quietly launched his label Bruiser Brigade Records, and he spent the entire year releasing deeply solid rap records from all the different members of the crew. That whole campaign started in...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
brooklynvegan.com

Stream country veteran Loney Hutchins’ new album of lost ’70s demos

Nashville country veteran Loney Hutchins, was signed to Johnny Cash's House of Cash publishing company around 1972, after June Carter Cash introduced Loney and his demo reel to her then-husband. Their relationship produced over 80 hours of demo tapes, including many demos that Loney made for Johnny Cash, and 24 of those demos have now been unearthed for the new album Buried Loot, Demos from the House of Cash and Outlaw Era, ‘73-‘78, which comes out on Appalachia Record Co this Friday (12/10) (pre-order).
MUSIC
Stereogum

Girlpool – “Faultline”

Girlpool are back with a new single, “Faultline,” the first material we’ve heard from them since last year’s one-off “Like I’m Winning It.” The duo’s most recent album was 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, one of the best albums from that year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Brown
Stereogum

Stream Your Old Droog’s Impressive New Album Space Bar

A little less than one year ago, the Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog released his album Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition. Ever since then, Droog has been on a serious hot streak. Thus far in 2021, he’s released the solo album Time and teamed up with frequent collaborator Tha God Fahim on the projects Tha Wolf On Wall St. and Tha YOD Fahim. Today, Droog has released the new LP Space Bar, his fifth full-length in the space of a single year. That’s an amazing work ethic, and the real crazy thing is that all of those albums are good.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Stream Arca’s New Album KICK ii

Last month, Arca finally announced KICK ii, the follow-up to KiCk i and the second volume of the Kick project. She then proceeded to announce both KicK iii and kick iiii, and all those albums are set to be released this week. Today, Arca has unveiled KICK ii a few days ahead of its originally scheduled release date of December 3. The album includes the singles “Prada” and “Rakata” and “Born Yesterday,” which features Sia in old unreleased demo form. Check out the whole album below.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Spotify reveals the most-streamed artists, songs and albums of 2021

As it prepares your 2021 Wrapped presentation - you know, the one that tells you that your listening habits aren’t anywhere near as cool as you thought they were - Spotify has also revealed its most-streamed global artists, songs and albums of the year. Topping the artist chart once again...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BORIS Streams "Drowning By Numbers," Announces New Album W

The always-prolific Boris is back once again with a new song called "Drowning By Numbers" off their coming record W. The record will showcase guitarist Wata on lead vocals throughout its runtime, and will span everything from "noise to new age." The new single "Drowning By Numbers" certainly seems to fall into the former, though with some interesting percussive flourishes that keep it away from being purely a wash of noise.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stream Bruiser Brigade#Bruiser Brigade Records#Bandcamp
Complex

Stream Styles P and Havoc’s Collaborative Album ‘Wreckage Manner’

Fresh off announcing they’d joined forces to form a new hip-hop duo, Wreckage Manner, Styles P and Havoc have released their self-titled collaborative album. Entirely produced by Havoc, Wreckage Manner includes the previously released single “Nightmares 2 Dreams” ​​​alongside nine other songs that find The LOX wordsmith and Mobb Deep producer at the peak of their powers.
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Cozz – Fortunate

Dreamville knows no bounds when it comes to talent. Whether it be the timeless work of J. Cole or the limitless potential of J.I.D, the record imprint has successfully highlighted emerging talent and brought it the forefront. Ari Lennox, Lute and Bas are just a few examples of who Ib and company have helped pushed to the next level. While he is often overlooked, California native Cozz has the ability to take Dreamville to new heights.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Rid of Me streaming new LP; drummer lists his top 10 albums of 2021

This Friday (12/3), Philly's Rid of Me (members of Fight Amp, Anxiety Spiral, Low Dose, Legendary Divorce, and Soul Glo) will release their new album Traveling on Knife Hits Records (digital/cassette/CD) and The Ghost Is Clear Records (vinyl), but the whole thing is streaming now, two days early. As you might expect from a band named after PJ Harvey's Rid of Me, these songs are noisy and grungy and very '90s-sounding, but Rid of Me make it their own. The whole LP rips, and you can hear it in full over at Ghettoblaster.
ROCK MUSIC
Highway 81 Revisited

EXCLUSIVE: ACID TONGUE STREAMS NEW ALBUM, ‘ARBORETUM’

A day before its official release, you can stream Acid Tongue’s third album, “Arboretum,” below. As always, the core of the Seattle psych/glam outfit is primary songwriter Guy Keltner and drummer Ian Cunningham, but they are joined on the LP by a slew of guests. Each of the nine tracks is a collaboration, including Death Valley Girls on “Take Me To Your Leader,” Calvin Love on “All Out Of Time,” fellow Seattle rockers Naked Giants on “Won’t Walk Back,” Freakout Records labelmates Shaina Shepherd and Smokey Brights on three tunes (“Facts of Life,” “Rock & Roll Revelations” and “Suffering For You”) and Brazil’s Libra on the opener, “Home.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Stream Polo G & EST Gee’s New Expanded Albums

This week, two of the year’s best rap albums get deluxe expanded editions. Polo G’s Hall Of Fame — an instant classic, at least to me — has now been re-released as Hall Of Fame 2.0, a double-disc-length collection with 14 new tracks. On this release, all the new tracks are at the front of the album, so it’s probably best to think of it as a whole new interstitial Polo G mixtape.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream A New Indie Neil Young Tribute Album Feat. Another Michael, Whitney Ballen, Ben Seretan, & Various Pinegrove Members

To Sample & Hold – A Benefit Tribute To The Songs Of Neil Young is exactly what it sounds like. The Albany indie-folk band Blue Ranger corralled a bunch of likeminded artists to cover Shakey’s songs in support of Free Food Fridge Albany, an organization that combats food insecurity in the area. Among the performers who contributed songs are Another Michael, Whitney Ballen, Ben Seretan, Thank You Thank You (whose recent single you should really check out), and several current and former members of Pinegrove including Evan Stephens Hall, Sam Skinner, and Jodi (aka Nick Levine, whose recent debut album you should really check out). There are 27 genre-jumping tracks in total, all of them reinterpretations of Neil Young songs. Stream the comp below and consider buying it here to help feed hungry people.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mitski – “Heat Lightning”

In February, Mitski is releasing her sixth album, Laurel Hell, the follow-up to 2018’s Be The Cowboy. We’ve heard “Working For The Knife” and “The Only Heartbreaker” from it already, and today we’re getting a third single, “Heat Lightning.” It starts out ponderous and slow but builds to a crescendo of fluttering piano keys and dissonance by the middle before sinking back down again. Some lyrics: “And there’s nothing I can do/ Not much I can change/ So I give it up to you/ I hope that’s okay.” The track comes with an animated video created by Alex Moy. Check it out below.
MUSIC
metalinjection

DEVIN TOWNSEND Streams New Albums The Puzzle & Snuggles

Devin Townsend is now streaming his new ambient albums The Puzzle and Snuggles ahead of their physical releases. Both records are far cries from the usual Devin Townsend material, but they're really good and are both absolutely worth your time. Townsend also revealed the extensive list of musicians involved in...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sally Shapiro – “Christmas Escape”

A few months back, Sally Shapiro announced a new album, the Johnny Jewel-produced Sad Cities, the duo’s first full-length album since 2013’s Somewhere Else that represents their first new material since they called it quits for a time back in 2016. We’ve heard “Forget About You” and “Fading Away” from that album so far, and today we’re getting another new track, the haunting and vaguely holiday-themed “Christmas Escape.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Musicians Review 2021: Squid Game

It’s been a common refrain for a while now but, man, what a weird year. A mixture of hopeful breakthroughs and disappointing setbacks, 2021 wasn’t quite the triumphant post-pandemic year many of us had hoped for, but instead a strange mix of pseudo-normal-life and still-lingering anxiety. Within all that, dumb news stories seemed to register as even more alien, and the pop culture landscape could feel sort of fragmented and siloed, until certain left field events became more universal.
MUSIC
decibelmagazine.com

Full Album Stream: Satanico Pandemonium – “Espectrofilia”

As a metal enthusiast who has lived through all the currently available formats via which we can currently consume music—vinyl, cassette, CD, MP3, streaming—I feel well qualified to assure readers that there’s nothing as good as vinyl. I don’t know what the magic is, but that’s what sounds best to these experienced ears. So, no surprise that when Travis Barnes was starting his new label, Things From Beyond, he wanted to take what was previously only available via digital streaming—Mexico City stoner/psych/doom quartet Satanico Pandemonium’s Espectrofilia album—and give it life on vinyl.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Primavera Sound LA’s Debut Lineup Topped By Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, & Nine Inch Nails

Two and a half years ago, the legendary European music festival Primavera Sound — which is based in Barcelona and has maintained a sister festival in Porto for years — announced its intention to launch an annual event in Los Angeles. Since then, a global pandemic has prevented even the flagship Primavera from taking place. But the organizers are back today with news of the debut Primavera Sound LA, set for Sept. 16-18 at LA State Historical Park.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy