Stream Bruiser Brigade Member J.U.S’ New Album GoFundMe Corvette

A day before its official release, you can stream Acid Tongue’s third album, “Arboretum,” below. As always, the core of the Seattle psych/glam outfit is primary songwriter Guy Keltner and drummer Ian Cunningham, but they are joined on the LP by a slew of guests. Each of the nine tracks is a collaboration, including Death Valley Girls on “Take Me To Your Leader,” Calvin Love on “All Out Of Time,” fellow Seattle rockers Naked Giants on “Won’t Walk Back,” Freakout Records labelmates Shaina Shepherd and Smokey Brights on three tunes (“Facts of Life,” “Rock & Roll Revelations” and “Suffering For You”) and Brazil’s Libra on the opener, “Home.”
