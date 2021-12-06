High school basketball notebook: Tolton boys off start strong, Boone County teams see early tourney success

After a thrilling, sometimes frustrating, but ultimately exciting 76-74 overtime win over Webster Groves, Father Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne was asked if he had come down from the final sequences of the game.

"A little bit, but not much," Osborne said with a laugh.

The Trailblazers are off to a 3-1 start this season, with a lone loss to SLUH and multiple double-digit wins under their belts.

The close victory over Webster Groves showcased mental and physical toughness, especially after Tolton nearly gave the game away twice.

Jevon Porter supercharged the Trailblazers with 32 points and 20 rebounds. Freshman Aaron Rowe played like an upperclassman and scored 19 points, including a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. James Lee also scored 10 points and thrived in passing lanes.

"An eighth of an inch less, and we probably lose this game," Osborne said. "But we put ourselves in a position to win late."

Osborne said he wants to see better execution on the offensive end, as the Trailblazers committed turnovers that led to Webster Groves taking late leads.

But Saturday was an indication that Tolton has the players to overcome some of those errors and flaws that happen early on in the season.

After Rowe hit the 3 to force an extra session, Porter hit a layup and made a subsequent free throw to put the Trailblazers up late in overtime.

"Our guys are a lot tougher than they think they are," Osborne said. "Tonight we were better than we were against SLU. Now we've got to be better next week."

That mental toughness allowed Tolton to never waver. The Trailblazers' skill allowed them to find a way to win, no matter what the situation.

"When you play as hard as we did, sometimes you can overcome that," Osborne said.

Tournament success

Boone County represented itself well in early December tournaments.

Southern Boone girls basketball won the Tri-County Conference Tournament, beating Hallsville 57-43 in the title game.

Southern Boone coach Damon Wren called the tournament "gruesome."

"Each team is coached well and is loaded with talent," Wren told the Tribune in a text message. "It's a tremendous accomplishment for us and our team this early in the year."

Southern Boone beat Osage on Nov. 29 and then Blair Oaks 52-34 on Wednesday to advance to the championship.

The Eagles are 4-0 and also have a big win over Rolla to start the season. Through those four games, and the conference tournament, Wren said he learned about how complete his team is in multiple aspects.

"I feel our scoring is really balanced, but our defensive effort has been the one thing that’s stood out the most to me," Wren said. "The players know their role and assignments each night, and they all commit and play until the final horn."

Rock Bridge boys basketball claimed a consolation title in its tournament this week.

The Bruins beat Van Horn 64-54 on Saturday to win the consolation bracket of the Phog Allen Classic in Independence. That win improved Rock Bridge to 3-1 overall, as it lost a close game to Lee's Summit North before beating Jefferson City to earn a spot in the consolation championship game.

Hickman basketball as a whole has had a successful start, too.

The Kewpies boys team took home the consolation title at the Troy Tournament, beating Hazelwood West 66-38. Coach Cray Logan's squad lost the opening game of the invitational to Troy Buchanan but ran the table to finish 2-1 at the event.

Hickman came into the invitational as the No. 7 seed of eight teams and beat No. 5-seeded Hazelwood West.

The Kewpies girls team played for a title late Saturday in Troy Tournament. The No. 3-seeded Hickman girls beat both Fort Zumwalt South and host Troy Buchanan to set up a championship game tilt with Eureka.

Eureka and Hickman went down to the wire, and Eureka won on a buzzer-beater.

Coach Morgan Scott's team is 3-1 on the season, as it began its schedule with a 66-35 win over William Chrisman on Nov. 23.

Coming up

Rock Bridge hosts Battle in girls basketball Tuesday, the first crosstown action of the season.

That will pave way for the Norm Stewart Classic, as the event featuring 48 consecutive hours of basketball at Mizzou Arena starts Thursday and plays through Saturday.