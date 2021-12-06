ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microcap Vyne Therapeutics surges 26% following H.C. Wainwright buy initiation

By Jonathan M Block
 2 days ago
Shares in VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE +31.8%), a tiny biotech with a market cap of ~$62.6M, are surging today following a buy...

