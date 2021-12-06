Microcap Vyne Therapeutics surges 26% following H.C. Wainwright buy initiation

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.37% higher to $283.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.09 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO