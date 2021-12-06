Mackay Column: A little flattery goes a long way

At the young age of 22, Gabe Adams-Wheatley has faced—and spectacularly overcome—more challenges than most of us could ever imagine. Born in Brazil with a severe form of Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that caused him to be born without legs or arms, he was put up for adoption at 9 months old. "I was adopted by a Utah family here in the US, and when they were adopting me, my mom was pregnant with her 11th child; she now has 13 of her own biological children, and I am her only adopted child," Gabe told PopSugar. Today, this inspiring young man has over two million followers on TikTok where he shares makeup tutorials, glimpses of his day-to-day life with his husband, and insights into how he goes about his daily routine without limbs.

