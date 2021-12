Michigan and Georgia will meet on Dec. 31 with a spot in the national championship on the line, but they went head-to-head on the recruiting trail on Wednesday. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 2023 four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson committed to Michigan over other finalist Georgia in a live announcement on CBS Sports HQ. He is the No. 74 overall recruit nationally and the fourth-ranked linebacker, per 247Sports’ Composite system.

