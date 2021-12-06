Tulsa curling club gives guests a chance to “throw stones” at Winterfest

Arvest Winterfest 2021

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Curling Club will gear up for the third-annual Winterfest Classic, Monday night. The club and the BOK Center are partnering to give guests an opportunity to curl on the ice rink at Arvest Winterfest. Friendly matches and “Learn to Curl” start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

The on-ice event will have two parts. The first part will consist of friendly matches open to current club members. The second part, “Learn to Curl,” will be a learning event open to the public, in which guests will receive pointers from veteran club members and get the chance to throw stones and sweep the ice.

The club says this is your chance to try out curling if you’re new to the sport or would like to learn more about it.

“We’re just happy to be back out on the ice after missing last year because of the pandemic,” said Tulsa Curling Club founder Eric Vardeman. “Our first two years outside on the ice have been a great experience. The tree and the skyline make it a little magical. We’ve even had some sort of winter precipitation both times we’ve been out which just adds to the magic.”

There is no sign-up or registration and the event is free.

©2021 Cox Media Group