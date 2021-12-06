Cazenovia boys indoor track flourishes in season opener

SYRACUSE – It didn’t take long for the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team to make an impact in the 2021-22 season.

In last Wednesday’s first session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, the Lakers picked up 65 points, second among 11 teams, trailing only the 79 points from Marcellus.

Cassidy Gilmore, fresh off an appearance in the state Class C boys cross country championships, paired with Ben McPherson, Dan Millson and Carter Ruddy to finish second in the 4×800 relay in 9:27.50.

Andrew Kent got fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.02 seconds, with Charlie Aronson eighth in 7.13. Kent, Aronson, Gillmore and Andrew Lee paired up for a third-place time of 1:42.39 in the 4×200 relay.

Jed Olkowski threw the shot put 37 feet 7 inches for third place, adding a seventh (31’6 ½”) in the weight throw. Killian Blouin was third in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet as Elijah Clement (7’6”) tied for fourth and Aronson went 18’9 ½” in the long jump for fifth place. Connor Frisbie went 5’3” in the high jump to take sixth place.

Dylan Shephard was seventh and Frisbie 10 th in the 55-meter hurdles as the Lakers took sixth in the sprint medley relay in 4:31.73 and seventh in the 4×400 relay in 4:05.78. Millson took seventh place in the triple jump, going 35’7 ½”.