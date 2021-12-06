ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Global computer chip manufacturer Micron to bring 500 jobs to Midtown

By Erin Schilling
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta’s engineering talent attracted another major expansion into Midtown, the heart of the city’s exploding technology ecosystem. Micron Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), a global manufacturer of computer memory and data storage hardware, is bringing up to 500 jobs to Atlanta with its new design center, according to a Dec. 6 news...

www.bizjournals.com

