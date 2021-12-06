ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Label of the Month: Ultra Music

By Words
beatportal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith numerous gold, platinum and Grammy Award-winning records under its belt, Ultra Music is one of the most influential dance music labels of all time. Jack Tregoning chats with its founder Patrick Moxey to learn more about its rich musical history. From the vantage of 2021, the New York-based...

www.beatportal.com

EDMTunes

Ultra Music Festival Announces 2022 Resistance Lineup

Art Basel literally just ended (Space finished up this morning), so of course, it’s time for another announcement from Ultra Music Festival. Ultra’s Resistance brand for underground music is announcing its lineup for Ultra 2022 and it’s a doozy as expected. We already got the news that Tale of Us, Camelphat, Dubfire, Carl Cox, and Boris Brejcha would be part of the lineup.
MUSIC
flaunt.com

SOS Music | In Conversation with Co-Founders Maddy Maia and Tottie

This last Saturday, dance music lovers, movers, and diggers gathered at El Cid to celebrate the release of SOS Music’s SOS Music: Volume 2 compilation. Founded by Maddy Maia and Tottie in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic, the two set out to create a label that champions femme, nonbinary, and underrepresented voices in the underground scene. LA-based, yet globally reaching, the label welcomes DJs and producers Aura T-09, Baby T (B. Traits), Closet Yi, Hinako Omori, Regularfantasy, and Yazzus to make up the seven track compilation (including music from the co-founders themselves, as well).
MUSIC
Singersroom

Masicka releases new album “438”

On December 3, dance-hall star Masicka released his new album, “438”. “438” is a 16 track album which was released during a listening session hosted by ONERpm in the heart of New York’s Times Square. The session was attended by various media outlets, fellow artists, and actors including actor Michael Rainey Jr., of ‘Power’.
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Playlist of the Week: Slam

Words: Slam (Stuart McMillan & Orde Meikle) Legendary Scottish techno duo Slam showcase the techno and electro sounds that are currently dominating their DJ sets for Beatport’s Playlist of the Week. Last year, when the world was thrown into collective disarray, the concept for our collaborative series Louder Than...
MUSIC
shepherdexpress.com

Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres—Rock, R&B, Country, Punk, Hip-Hop, Dance, Pop (Penguin) By Kelefa Sanneh

Kalefa Sanneh is the ideal critic to write Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres. Knowledgeable about many aspects of music and the cultures that give it context and meaning, Sanneh transcended his subcultural passions without losing enthusiasm for the influences that shaped him. He’s not a polemical critic insisting on “one way to rock” (to quote an ‘80s tune) or a gold standard by which all music is measured. For Sanneh, if music exists, it’s worthy of consideration, analysis and fair play.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Chicago

Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B Wrap Up Over the Top Miami Art Week

The over-the-top parties and star-studded shows surrounding Miami's Art Basel wrapped up this weekend with performances by Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B and rocker Lenny Kravitz. The annual event, which was canceled last year during the pandemic, is an extension of the prestigious art show in Switzerland. But over the years, Miami has put its own spin on the affair, which has become a magnet for celebrities. Everyone from Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Joe Jonas were spotted around town.
VISUAL ART
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says Working With One Co-Star Was Intimidating

Piper Perabo joined “Yellowstone” in episode 5 of season 4, and she easily fell right into the action. She started out her run as Summer Higgins by organizing an animal rights protest in front of the Farming Commission building. The whole thing included face blood, and eventually, Kayce arriving with guns drawn. John had to come and deescalate the entire situation before someone got hurt; he ended up having the protesters arrested, though, including Summer.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
Vibe

Bizzy Bone Says ‘Verzuz’ Fight Between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia Was “Part Of Hip-Hop”

Last week’s Verzuz matchup between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia saw a fight break out between members of both camps, which ultimately proved to be the defining moment of the night. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone, who helped spark the scuffle by tossing a bottle after exchanging words with Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J, spoke with TMZ about the incident this past Friday (Dec. 3), chalking it up to being part of the culture. Meeting outside of the Ritz Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Bizzy explained what set off the chain of events that took place during the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
LIBERTY, SC
seattlepi.com

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Beyoncé Stuns for the Gram Wearing A Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, in a Rare Intimate Moment With Husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé took to the gram last night and blessed us with pics of her and her husband Jay-Z on what appears to be a date night. The billionaire couple has managed to maintain a level of privacy regarding their private lives which includes social media, so when they do share visuals, the fans lose their minds, the shots are shared around the world and every frame is dissected. And after taking one look at Bey’s outfit that is exactly what we did. Besides the love for her husband that she clearing showed in the shots which included a boomerang of them intimately hugging, kissing, and laughing, Beyonce clearing was feeling her outfit as she gave us a glimpse of every detail of her look. The singer, entertainer, mom, and wife, posed in the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Crystal Hourglass Jacket which is currently out of stock on Gucci’s website but is listed at $13K. Including the $11,800 bag in a shape of a heart from the Gucci Aria Collectin by Alessandro Michele. Dissected. The Hacker Project is available to shop online at Balenciaga.com and Gucci.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION

