Midyear Graduation Celebration

Creativity can be found in various areas throughout the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. One does not have to look far to be within reach of one of the many artistic areas provided by the university. One such locale is Roberta’s Art Gallery located in the University Center. This gallery is a place that constantly showcases art, whether it be in person or online. Another place on campus to let artistry shine is the Crossman Gallery. This gallery serves the Department of Art and Design, UW-Whitewater, and the community by being a place to display works of art for the public to admire. Last but not least, there is also the largest building on campus, the Greenhill Center of the Arts which is home to the Crossman Gallery along with Barnett Theatre, Hicklin Studio Theatre, Light Recital Hall, and van Steenderen Family Atrium. These environments enable any student at UW-W who wishes to show-off their artistic, musical or theatrical nature can do so in a structured and personalized environment.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO