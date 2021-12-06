ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Midyear Graduation Celebration

By Ginny Greenberg
Cover picture for the articleCommencement Speaker is Kathryn Marinello, President and CEO of PODS LLC. Approximately 600 undergraduate, graduate and law students will participate in Hofstra’s midyear commencement ceremony on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Kathryn V. Marinello, MBA ’84, president and chief executive officer of PODS LLC, a $1 billion moving and...

