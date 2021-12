Kyle Kuzma just hit a last-second three-point shot for the Washington Wizards to take the win against the Detroit Pistons. Washington won the contest 119-116 in overtime. This was a big win for the Wizards who have been struggling as of late. Before this win against the Pistons, they had lost three straight games and people were starting to worry about how the team was going to perform. Things like this can always give a team a bunch of confidence heading into the middle of the season as they look to get a playoff spot after making the playoffs a season ago.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO