Pregnant women are being urged by officials to take up the Covid jab, as latest vaccination figures revealed huge gaps between expectant mothers in poor and wealthy areas. Just seven per cent of pregnant women in the poorest areas have had their jab compared to 27 per cent in the wealthiest, according to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Black and minority ethnic mothers also have lower vaccination rates, with five per cent of black pregnant women vaccinated so far compared to 13 per cent of Asian women and 17 per cent of white women.The warnings over vaccination uptake...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO