Kevin Sinfield says he will not stop raising funds to fight motor neurone disease until a cure is found.The former Leeds Rhinos captain helped raise over £2million from his 101-mile run from the home of his current club Leicester Tigers to Headingley at the start of the week, on top of the £2.7m he raised from running seven marathons in seven days last December.Sinfield’s efforts are in aid of his former teammate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with MND and given around two years to live in December 2019.In the immediate aftermath of his latest gruelling challenge, which left...

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO