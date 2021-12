Nolensville's RMA Jiu Jitsu Academy Coach Joao "John" Ribeiro is now a world champion after winning gold at the 2021 Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Eighteen-year-old Ribeiro has been practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for the past 15 years. This November he traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for the 13th annual competition that drew athletes from around the world. While there, he won the gold medal in his division that was categorized by weight, age and belt color and included five matches.

