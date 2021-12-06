Names.co.uk review

About one in three women have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization. Grabbing your phone and calling for help isn't always an option when you're in danger, but what if you could send out a distress signal from a discreet device attached to your person? That's the premise behind the $129 Flare smart safety bracelet. It looks like any other bracelet, but connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, letting you trigger a fake call, message your emergency contacts, or send your whereabouts to 911 dispatchers with the push of a hidden button. You never need to charge it, and the battery should last one to two years depending on your usage. The Flare has some shortcomings; most notably, the bracelet needs to be within Bluetooth range of your phone—about 30 to 50 feet away—to work. And as of this writing, it's only compatible with iPhones, but the company plans to expand availability to Android in the near future. Despite these limitations, the Flare is a powerful safety tool that can offer peace of mind—and possibly even save your life.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO