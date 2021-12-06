Enloop review

Homestyler is a good service with a lot of potential and a great free plan, marred by a few glitches. The advantage of using an online service is that it’s not only automatically cross platform, but you can also log on from any machine and carry on working with your design. There is one proviso to Homestyler though: it will only run best on Google Chrome. Microsoft Edge doesn’t seem to have any conflicts with it, however it will advise Firefox users to use Chrome “to ensure a smoother design experience”, but if you want to, it will still allow you to login and work. Safari’s a different matter though: that browser isn’t supported “at this moment”.

