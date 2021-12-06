ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enloop review

By Stefan Ionescu
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnloop is an advanced business planning utility that offers a lot out of the box, and is aimed at users with more experience who want to maximize the potential of their next business ventures. It can take a while to get used to the way Enloop works, and it’s not the...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
INTERNET
TechRadar

CareerBuilder review

CareerBuilder is a fast and straightforward option for job seekers and recruiters, but it’s not the biggest or most affordable option. CareerBuilder aims to provide an enormous range of features for job seekers and employers with an emphasis on speed that you won’t often find elsewhere. That’s an admirable aim...
JOBS
Itproportal

Shockbyte review

With a wide selection of customizable Minecraft servers, a 100% uptime guarantee, instant provisioning, and guaranteed DDoS attack protection, Shockbyte stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts we’ve seen. Shockbyte has almost ten years of experience in the Minecraft hosting world, and its products are clearly among the...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Homestyler review

Homestyler is a good service with a lot of potential and a great free plan, marred by a few glitches. The advantage of using an online service is that it’s not only automatically cross platform, but you can also log on from any machine and carry on working with your design. There is one proviso to Homestyler though: it will only run best on Google Chrome. Microsoft Edge doesn’t seem to have any conflicts with it, however it will advise Firefox users to use Chrome “to ensure a smoother design experience”, but if you want to, it will still allow you to login and work. Safari’s a different matter though: that browser isn’t supported “at this moment”.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

PDFZilla review

PDFZilla has been around for a while, and it enjoys a large user base. Lots of people have downloaded and discussed the application on various forums, and it does its job well enough for the price. It’s not the most advanced PDF editor on the market right now, with some competing tools offering a much broader range of options. But it more than makes up for that with its clean, fast interface, and its intuitive design. For those just looking to do some conversions here and there, it’s one of the best options.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

ApowerPDF review

ApowerPDF doesn’t shine with anything special, and at a glance, it’s yet another PDF editor in an already quite crowded market. The application does manage to stand out with its ease of use and clean interface though, so if you’re not looking for any specific advanced features, it could work very well for your needs. However, it’s not hard to find alternative options that cost noticeably less while providing even more features. Whether or not ApowerPDF is worth its price for you will depend entirely on your specific use case and requirements.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
TechRadar

AWS went down - and large parts of the internet went with it

UPDATE: 16:35 PM PST / 19:35 ET The official AWS dashboard has published the following statement: "With the network device issues resolved, we are now working towards recovery of any impaired services. We will provide additional updates for impaired services within the appropriate entry in the Service Health Dashboard." Large...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

PDFelement review

Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor without any fancy bells and whistles, and it does its core job fine. The application comes packed with all the standard features you’d expect from a modern PDF editor, while also offering some advanced options for those who need to do a bit more with their documents. Both regular users and those with more advanced needs should find the interface easy enough to navigate, and the comprehensive help provided with the program should bridge any gaps.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

This 10TB cloud storage is cheaper than buying a Starbucks but it ends today

IDrive was a little late in our Cyber Monday cloud storage deal lineup but it delivered the best deal out there, by far, bar none. How they did it, we don’t know but they managed to offer 10TB of cloud storage, exclusive to our readers - that’s twice the usual 5TB they offer outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
TECHNOLOGY
WEHT/WTVW

Amazon Web Services are down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline.  On its health service dashboard, AWS posted a message at 11:22 a.m. ET that the company is “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.” “We are experiencing API and console issues […]
INTERNET
TechRadar

Why hybrid doesn’t have to mean hassle

Large scale in-person events came back with a bang in November with COP26, which brought as many as 25,000 visitors from across the globe to Glasgow, Scotland. But many are asking whether the likes of Sir David Attenborough and Barack Obama under one roof has truly been necessary. Here, Ginelle Bell, UK country manager at cloud phone system provider Ringover, explains how to hack hybrid meetings for productive collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
propertyindustryeye.com

Property buyers call for urgent review into Simplify data hack

Property buyers are calling for an urgent review into the data-hack at the Simplify group which has “created mayhem” in property chains across the UK. A number of property sales have been halted as a result of the cyber-security incident at the company, which delivers conveyancing services for a number of estate agents.
SOFTWARE
BlogHer

The Best Free Online Courses for Digital Marketing

The most exciting part of building a business is the beginning when you’ve decided to take that idea in your head and put it down on paper. You come up with a cool name, brainstorm your mission, design a pretty website, and set up all of your social media accounts. Now comes the hard part—getting the word out and continuing to evolve and inevitably change your strategy when necessary. Whether you’re selling a product, service, or content, promotion is a key pillar of success. Some of us prefer learning as we go while others seek more formal education. That’s the...
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Cloud tax practice management startup Canopy raises $35M

Cloud tax practice management platform startup Canopy Tax Inc. today announced it has raised $35 million in new funding to accelerate its mission to become the default operating system for accounting firms. Ten Coves Capital led the Series BB round. Also participating in the round were NewView Capital, Pelion Partners,...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Y Combinator And MIT Startup Oda Studio Raises $2.8M For AI-powered Photo Enhancement Solutions

To date, the company has processed more than 1 million property photos worldwide. Oda Studio, a Y Combinator startup founded by a team of MIT graduates with extensive experience in artificial intelligence (AI), recently announced it raised $2.8 million to make their solution available globally. Founded by three MITers, Mert Karakus, Hazal Mine Kansu, and Ege Ozgirin, the company plans to use these funds to reach more property managers, brokerages and marketplaces around the world. To date, Oda Studio has acquired customers across three continents and various countries including the U.S., Mexico and Turkey. Since its launch in May 2021, their technology has processed more than 1 million images.
TECHNOLOGY

