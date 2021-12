Whether it's dousing your fries with ketchup or smothering your eggs in hot sauce, using the right condiment can take your food to a whole new level. But if you're a fan of finishing off your food with a little something extra, you may want to think twice before your next meal. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of one popular condiment due to health concerns. Read on to see what topping you should be tossing.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO