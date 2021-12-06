ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Former NBA Guard Says Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Were Too Much To Stop

By AJ Gonzalez
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woJMt_0dFMXf3B00

The 2002 NBA Finals were the third consecutive and final NBA championship featuring the 'greatest 1-2 punch' ever in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. After three straight NBA Finals appearances, this iteration of the Lakers had probably the most 'equal' output from Bryant and O'Neal. O'Neal averaged 27 PPG that year to Bryant's 25, and Bryant's big game acumen at that point was fully cemented.

Kerry Kittles was on the 2002 New Jersey Nets that were swept by those Lakers. Kerry Kittles recently spoke to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports. In that interview, Kittles, a Pennsylvania great, went to college at Villanova and knew Bryant better than most. He had seen Bryant play before he was an NBA late-game monster. Kittles said he knew immediately that Bryant was headed for greatness.

Unfortunately for Kittles and the Nets, Bryant was obviously not the only hall-of-famer they had to contend with. O'Neal dominated the Nets en-route to yet another NBA Finals MVP award. Kittles said the Lakers were just too much.

“We weren’t nervous. I would say that we were just overpowered. They just had too much talent. That’s just the bottom line. I mean, they overpowered us up front with Shaq. He was a handful. We had NO answers for him and then you have Kobe on the perimeter and he was also another dominant player; but that Laker team to be honest with you, had the PERFECT supporting cast of those two superstars and that’s what made them even more dangerous. When you have two of the top talents in the whole league on the same team and then the supporting cast really compliments what they need and then you have a Hall of Fame coach… we had no chance.”

That 2002 Nets team was a good team. They posted a 52-30 record and had four players who almost all averaged 14 points per game. Jason Kidd lead the team in assists and as the floor general, whereas Kittles was clearly the defensive and three-point shooting specialist. The Nets roster however had absolutely nobody who could contend with Shaq. Kittles played a few more seasons in the NBA before hanging it up. Bryant and O'Neal's jerseys are hanging in Staples Center.

Comments / 27

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why He Doesn't Wear Jordans Anymore: "That Was The Last Time I Had A Pair Of Jordans. I Have Corns Now Because Of Those Shoes.”

Most NBA superstars today undoubtedly rocked a pair of Air Jordan's before joining the league. Shaquille O'Neal was one such kid, but his experience had him marred for years. Shaq was recently invited for a round of sneaker shopping by Complex.com and was accompanied by host Joe La Pluma as they toured the A Ma Maniere store in Atlanta.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kerry Kittles
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Jason Kidd
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Guard#Bally Sports#Villanova#Hall Of Fame
BET

Shaquille O’Neal Is Suing His Ex-Marijuana Business Partners

Shaquille O’Neal is reportedly filing a lawsuit claiming his former marijuana business partners owe him money and is seeking more than $1 million in damages. According to TMZ, the NBA legend-turned entrepreneur’s suit states he and his fellow plaintiff, Jerome Crawford, invested $150,000 into a new weed business back in December 2016.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
756
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy