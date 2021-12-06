ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Capricorn Sign to Majestic Mountain Records

Cover picture for the articleKudos to Sardinian doomers Black Capricorn on signing to Majestic Mountain Records for the 2022 release of their next album. The trio have had a couple short releases out in the last few years — 2019’s Solstice EP, and Equinox preceding — but their last proper full-length was 2017’s Omega –...

