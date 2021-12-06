ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Report: AI investments see largest year-over-year growth in 20 years

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by Tortoise Intelligence, worldwide investment into AI companies has increased by 115% since 2020, marking the largest year-on-year growth in AI investment for at least two decades. Total AI investment reached $77.5 billion in 2021, a substantial increase from the previous record set last year of...

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
U.S. POLITICS
itechpost.com

Metaverse Cryptos Are Surging: 5 Coins Exceeding Bitcoin

As the popularity of metaverse spreads, the cryptocurrencies related to it are also surging. In fact, five coins are reported to have exceeded Bitcoin's profits, including "Axie Infinity." Metaverse Crypto Are Surging!. In a recent analysis, Bloomberg (via Business Insider) reported that metaverse-related coins have increased by 37,000 percent this...
CURRENCIES
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Ai#Startup#Tortoise Intelligence
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For December 8, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Time is money. That’s according to Kosta Ligris, the CEO and co-founder at Stavvy, a Boston-based fintech connecting lenders with third-party vendors. “Every time something has to be repeated manually, or there are systems that don’t talk to each other, there’s a tremendous amount of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 20 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.25% on an annualized basis. Buying $100.00 In STLD: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 38.91 shares of Steel Dynamics at the time with $100.00. This investment in STLD would have produced an average annual return of 17.61%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
CNBC

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood expects her funds to quadruple over next 5 years

Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to explain why she thinks Ark's funds should be more valuable over the next five years despite a recent dip in tech shares. Wood’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF, is down nearly 15% in 2021 while the S&P 500 is up 25%. "With some of the increased estimates we are now using based on fundamentals, not at all on valuation, we now see a quadrupling over the next five years in our portfolio," Wood tells CNBC.
MARKETS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sees Largest Dip in Weekly Unemployment Claims in More Than 50 Years

Weekly unemployment claims fell to 199,000, the Labor Department said Wednesday, marking the lowest rate of jobless claims in more than 50 years. The department also said consumer spending was up by 1.3 percent, the fastest rate since March. The statistics are two small glimmers of hope amid an uncertain economy, and one that comes after the U.S. posted a large job increase after months of timid boosts. “The economy is much stronger than what we had originally understood,” Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting firm RSM, told The Washington Post. “The U.S. economy is booming right now. Despite the increase in inflation.” The decline came during the week of Nov. 20, which saw a 71,000-claim decrease. “It is fair to say we didn’t see that coming,” Bankrate analyst at Mark Hamrick wrote to the Post.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Report Says Russians Transact over $5 Billion per Year with Cryptos

Russia’s central bank unveiled a report about financial stability today, noting that the country is highly active globally when it comes to cryptocurrency transactions. According to the Bank of Russia, the total annual volume across the country’s population accounts for $5 billion or around RUB 350 billion. However, the report...
WORLD
internationalinvestment.net

Two directors banned for 22 years over ethical water investment scam

Michael Lee Livesey and Ross Perry, both from Basildon in Essex, were directors of Global Water Group Ltd which claimed to sell ethically-based investment bonds to support water projects around the world, the insolvency Service said in a statement on 26 November. It advertised on the internet and promised investors...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Report: Mobile data traffic up 300-fold over 10 years

Ericsson global insights reveal an almost 300-fold increase in mobile data traffic since 2011 – the year in which the Ericsson Mobility Report was first published. The findings, based on current and historical network data, are included in the special ten-year edition of the report, which looks back at some of the key trends and events that have shaped the last decade, as well as revealing the latest forecasts toward 2027.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

With Over 300% Year-on-Year Increase in Platform Orders, This Cannabis Delivery Technology Company Reports it's Expanding into New Territory

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The legalization of cannabis provided a vantage point for the study of forward-thinking entrepreneurship. In particular, entrepreneurs who focused on capitalizing on niche cannabis spaces — such as...
INDUSTRY
VentureBeat

Report: Investments in Southeast U.S. have increased by 95%

According to a new report from Panoramic Ventures, capital has continued to flow into the Southeast U.S. at record levels: a total of $48 billion has been invested since 2016, a 95% increase over the total invested from 2011-1H 2016. Total capital deployed by quarter also reached its peak this year with almost $5 billion invested in the Southeast in Q2 2021.
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Coworking market size to double over next 5 years at 15 pc compound annual growth rate, says CII report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Flexible workspaces are the preferred way to adopt the hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world, compared to options like changing existing office layouts or the hub-and-spoke model, which will, among other factors, potentially double the market size of coworking spaces over the next five years at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent, revealed the latest CII-ANAROCK report 'Workplaces of the Future.'As per the report, currently, approx. 35 million square feet of flexible office stock is available across the country. Of this, approx. 71 per cent or 25 million square feet is by the large operators. Approx. 3.7 lakh Flexi seats are currently spread across the major Tier I and Tier II cities of India. A survey conducted by ANAROCK via LinkedIn further validated the emergence of the hybrid work model as the future of Indian offices. 65 per cent of respondents were convinced of the high potential of hybrid or remote working in India, while just 35 per cent did not favour these models. Anuj Puri, Chairman - CII Roundtable on Future Workplaces and Chairman - ANAROCK Group, said, "A work-from-anywhere future requires significant preparations and technological support. On the other hand, the hybrid work model benefits both employers and employees - including via cost savings which by themselves justify taking the hybrid model very seriously.""India is at the cusp of a co-working revolution with several large players operating across the country. Not just existing coworking players but also new operators have major future expansion plans. For instance, coworking player Smartworks plans approx. 20 million square feet of coworking space comprising approx. 2.5 lakh seats over the next 3-4 years," he added.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Evergrande Shares Sink as Real Estate Giant Nears Debt Default

Troubled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande is once again nearing the brink of collapse. Shares of Evergrande sunk to a new record low on Monday, closing down 20 percent, as debt default fears resurfaced. Drew Bernstein, co-chairman at consultancy MarcumBP, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. He said U.S. investors have to understand that "there is no company in China that's too big to fail, that's for sure," and that the Chinese government will be prioritizing the social welfare of the populace. Bernstein did note that it would be a managed collapse in some form.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

RISC-V grows open source processor membership 130% in 2021

RISC-V International said it has grown during the pandemic as its RISC-V open source processor membership popped 130% in 2021. The nonprofit group’s membership has grown from a ragtag group of feisty academics to some of the biggest tech companies on earth like Google. Over the past decade, the group has groomed RISC-V into a viable alternative to proprietary Arm and Intel-based processors, and it appears that a lot of big companies and engineering geeks like what they see.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy