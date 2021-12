EAST POINT, Ala. — Over the last year, a loss prevention officer has been recovering after he was shot by an accused shoplifter while working at the East Point Walmart. Brad Scurry had been trying to talk to the accused shoplifter when he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and said the bullet went through his arm, then his chest, and fragments of the bullet lacerated multiple organs.

