In the era of multi-hyphenates, side hustles and career pivots, staying within a single job or industry throughout one’s professional life is becoming ever more of a rarity. One example of this is the Duke of Sussex – a man quite literally born into a prescribed role, yet who opted to set out on his own path, leaving official royal life behind him to move to California with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex. Now, Prince Harry has spoken in a new interview about why society should move on from traditional notions about careers, as we learn to prioritise our emotional wellbeing.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO