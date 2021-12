Waukesha, Wis., was having a Christmas parade to celebrate the season. Most people know how good it feels to be celebrating Christmas and going to a parade. On this day a deranged person (I won’t call him a man) had other plans. He drove an SUV into the parade, killing six people and injuring 62 others who were celebrating the holiday season. One of those people was an 8-year-old boy who never got to enjoy another Christmas. This young fellow was denied his future due to a human void of compassion for one’s fellow man.

