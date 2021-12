Travis Scott finally spoke about the Astroworld tragedy in a 50-minute conversation with Charlamagne Tha God that was posted Thursday. In his first interview since the Houston festival on Nov. 5 that killed 10 people, the rapper claimed he did not know anyone died until after his performance. “I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster,” Scott said. “It gets so hard because I always feel connected to my fans, and I went through something and my fans went through something and people’s parents went through something and it really hurts. It really hurts the community, it hurts the city....

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO