NFL

Jets' Ty Johnson: Remains stuck behind Coleman

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johnson rushed once for one yard and caught two of four targets for 14 yards in...

www.cbssports.com

nbcsportsedge.com

Sunday Prop Shop Week 12: Ty Johnson Breakout

Welcome to the Sunday Prop Shop. Every weekend, we'll dive inside the thousands of NFL props from our friends over at PointsBet Sportsbook. All prop bets will be tracked for accountability at the bottom of every write-up. Let's go. Antonio Gibson Under 70.5 Rushing Yards (-115) Gibson has topped this...
NFL
USA Today

Ty Johnson wouldn't say Jets are 'desperate' for a win

The Jets have just two wins this season, but the team is not pressing for a victory. That’s according to Ty Johnson. New York wants to win, of course, but the running back dismissed the idea that his team is “desperate” despite a 2-8 record. “I wouldn’t say desperate. Every...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Tevin Coleman or Ty Johnson: Should you start either Jets RB in Week 12?

I lost Michael Carter last week. Maybe some of you did, too. Or maybe you didn’t, but you pounced on one of his potential replacements. So now the question is, can we trust Tevin Coleman or Ty Johnson in fantasy football in Week 12 against the Texans?. Should fantasy managers...
NFL
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Sleepers: Dontrell Hilliard, Ty Johnson among players with favorable matchups

With Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray on a bye, many fantasy owners will surely be looking to find a sleeper QB. Yes, Mahomes has been underwhelming, but you have likely continued to start him. Murray, along with DeAndre Hopkins, has been out for a few weeks, and you'll have to continue to find one-week solutions for them. As always, we're here to help you identify under-the-radar values specific to this week. Whether it's with players on your roster or those sitting on the waiver wire, there are always guys, such as Dontrell Hilliard or Ty Johnson, with sneaky upside ready to enter your lineups and be on our Week 12 fantasy sleeper list.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 12’s Toughest Start/Sit Decisions: Carson Wentz, Ty Johnson, Rashod Bateman (2021 Fantasy Football)

Every week fantasy football owners are confronted with difficult lineup questions. Who should you start, and who should you sit? That’s what many are left asking, often with little help. It’s good you landed here, as we can help each week using our Who Should I Start tool. Simply type in several players that you are deciding between per position or for your flex and we will let you know who the experts would start and who they would sit.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Should get bigger role sans Carter

Coleman and Ty Johnson are both expected to fill larger roles out of the Jets backfield beginning with Sunday's game against the Texans after lead back Michael Carter (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. Carter will be sidelined for at least three games after...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Gets 18 touches in Houston

Coleman rushed 16 times for 67 yards and caught two of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over Houston. Coleman led the Jets' backfield in carries and rushing yards, though Ty Johnson and practice squad elevation Austin Walter combined for 80 rushing yards on 15 carries, including a two-yard Walter touchdown run late in the first half. Coleman performed decently as the leading option in a crowded backfield with Michael Carter (ankle) on IR, and he should maintain that role in Week 13 against the Eagles.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Ty Johnson: Just six carries with Carter out

Johnson rushed six times for 42 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 21-14 win over Houston. Johnson averaged an impressive 7.0 yards per carry but finished third on the team in attempts behind Tevin Coleman (16) and Austin Walter (nine). Walter was the only one of the three to score a touchdown, and it's apparent that Michael Carter's (ankle) absence won't translate to a leading role for Johnson. The lone ball thrown in Johnson's direction bounced off his back for an interception in the first quarter, so perhaps rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was loath to throw Johnson's way again.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Leads backfield again

Coleman carried the ball 11 times for 58 yards in Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Eagles. He added three receptions for 19 yards. Coleman was limited by game script, as the team attempted only 17 rushes on the day. Zach Wilson was the only other Jets' player to record multiple carries, leaving Coleman as the clear primary back once again. Despite the limited volume, he picked up chunk gains of 17 and 15 yards to account for the majority of his production. Coleman figures to have at least one more contest in the top role, as Michael Carter (ankle) is not eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 15.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets RB Tevin Coleman Is Back in a Groove

It's been a season of starts and stops for Tevin Coleman, but the veteran running back enters December fresh off his most productive game of the season. "It definitely felt good to get back in that groove," Coleman said of his busy afternoon last Sunday in the Jets' 21-14 win over the Texans. "Earlier in the season I had a hamstring (injury), so I was still working through that, but it's feeling good and everything is going good."
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Dealing with concussion

Coleman entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. As a result, Coleman won't practice Wednesday, which leaves Ty Johnson, Austin Walter and La'Mical Perine as the Jets' current healthy backfield options as Sunday's game against the Saints approaches. Coleman led the New York backfield in touches in the Week 13 loss to the Eagles, finishing with 11 carries for 58 yards and three receptions for 19 yards.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets OC Mike LaFleur will remain in booth with Zach Wilson back

Mike LaFleur will continue running the Jets offense from the booth now that Zach Wilson is back. Wilson will return to the starting lineup this Sunday against the Texans after suffering a PCL sprain in Week 7. The Week 12 contest will be the rookie’s first without LaFleur on the sideline. New York’s offensive coordinator opted for an aerial view when Wilson went down. Coincidence or not, the offense has stepped up its performance ever since.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Josh Johnson: Set to serve as backup

Johnson was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and will serve as the backup quarterback Sunday against the Texans, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. The Jets elevated Johnson with both Joe Flacco and Mike White still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He has seen game action on two occasions this season and has completed 29 of his 45 passes and averaged 7.4 yards per attempt.
NFL

