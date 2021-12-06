ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Kendall Blanton: Catches pass in garbage time

 2 days ago

Blanton caught one of his two targets for six yards during Sunday's 37-7 win...

ramblinfan.com

There’s something about LA Rams tight end Kendall Blanton

Getting the LA Rams to play backup tight end, Kendall Blanton, on offense has been a campaign of futility at times. But after several weeks of campaigning for the team to do so by lobbying, campaigning, and pleading on social media, the team finally acquiesced and gave some playing time to seldom used Blanton. He caught one pass for six yards and dropped one touchdown pass.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
#Garbage Time#American Football
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Said About Tom Brady

Peyton Manning has been out of the National Football League for several years, but his (now playful) rivalry with Tom Brady remains. Earlier this week, the legendary NFL quarterback earned a new gig: Madden NFL ratings adjustor. The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback has one rating adjustment in...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner Has Message For Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh captured his first Big Ten championship over the weekend as his Michigan Wolverines rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Indianapolis. The 42-3 victory not only locked up a conference title for the program, but also clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan’s win on Saturday was...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Steelers’ Devin Bush replacement was just released by the Texans

Devin Bush has been downright bad for the Steelers this season, from missed tackles to an overall lack of effort. Could they replace him?. Bush is a former first-round pick out of Michigan, and while he’s shown flashes at times, his inability to bounce back from a serious knee injury has limited his development.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

It’s Time to Admit Trevor Lawrence Is Trending Toward Being A Bust

Jason Smith: “Trevor Lawrence has been left out of conversations of bad quarterbacks, and given a pass. It’s time for people to start admitting he has stunk just as much as Zach Wilson. Eventually, you have to flash a little bit in order to be a QB in the NFL. It doesn’t mean you have to have a great rookie season, but you have to have some sort of flash, and Lawrence has had none of that. Here’s what gets me: even in garbage time, Lawrence still isn’t able to move the ball down field effectively. He has the most interceptions in the NFL off of bad throws, he hasn’t looked comfortable, and the team just keeps regressing. I’m not seeing he is a bust, but he’s shown those characteristics so far.”
NFL
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI

