Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Limited work in Week 13

Everybody in Eagles Nation was let down with the Jalen Reagor Experience of the 2020 season, after missing Weeks 3 through 7 with a thumb injury, we were impatient to see our 21st overall pick start doing some work. With 22nd overall pick Justin Jefferson already torching most Cornerbacks in the league by Jalen Reagor’s return in Week 8 where Reagor caught his 1st Touchdown while finally breaking the 100 receiving yard marker against Dallas – Jefferson had already put up 627 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the first half of the 2020 season, including three 100+ yard games.

