NFL

Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Limited work in Week 13

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Reagor secured his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for no yards in Sunday's 33-18...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

NFL Draft prospects Eagles can replace Jalen Reagor with as starters

Should the Eagles begin looking for Jalen Reagor’s replacement already?. Just in case you haven’t been paying attention, there’s a developing issue in the Philadelphia Eagles organization, one that you’ve probably already gotten wind of. Regardless of how much attention they pay to try to fix the wide receiver position, nothing seems to be working out.
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Nick Sirianni won’t bench Jalen Reagor despite drops, low numbers

Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor has been lambasted in the last 24 hours after making two costly drops in Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Reagor himself faced the media after the game and took accountability for the drops, one of which was near the goal line in the fourth quarter that would have set up a potential game-winning touchdown.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Is It Time To Give Up On The Jalen Reagor Experiment?

Everybody in Eagles Nation was let down with the Jalen Reagor Experience of the 2020 season, after missing Weeks 3 through 7 with a thumb injury, we were impatient to see our 21st overall pick start doing some work. With 22nd overall pick Justin Jefferson already torching most Cornerbacks in the league by Jalen Reagor’s return in Week 8 where Reagor caught his 1st Touchdown while finally breaking the 100 receiving yard marker against Dallas – Jefferson had already put up 627 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the first half of the 2020 season, including three 100+ yard games.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ turnovers, Jalen Reagor’s drops, questionable goal-line play-calling leads to unthinkable 13-7 loss to Giants | Observations

The Eagles had everything on their table as if it were a Thanksgiving feast. The Giants, at 3-7, were reeling after firing their offensive coordinator. They polled players to find out which pages to keep in their playbook. Quarterback Daniel Jones wore a wristband play sheet for the first time as the Giants tried to figure out how to get the ball to their best playmakers.
NFL
Trentonian

Hurts’ picks, Reagor’s drops cost Eagles in awful loss to Giants

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts easily could have thrown four interceptions Sunday, not the three that basically cost his team any chance of beating the stumbling, bumbling New York Giants. Like a lot of young quarterbacks, he tried to make plays that weren’t there against a defense anticipating just that. The...
NFL
FanSided

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Reagor gives Eagles ‘best chance to win’

Well, you don’t have to ask any more questions about the Philadelphia Eagles‘ depth chart at the wide receiver position and where Jalen Reagor sits on it. Head coach Nick Sirianni, as he always does of the day following a game, met with members of the media, and he was very direct in his response to the final question that was asked in his 17-minute presser.
NFL
920espnnewjersey.com

NFL Insider explains who made decision for Eagles to draft Reagor

In the aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles ugly 13-7 loss to the New York Giants, many people are zeroing their attention on second-year Eagles Wide Receiver Jalen Reagor. The 22-year Old Wide Receiver drafted in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU, had two drops in the Eagles' loss that if he makes one of those catches, the Eagles could have won the game on Sunday.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni breaks down final play, Jalen Reagor’s drop, plus Jalen Hurts’ status TBD vs. Jets

After reviewing the tape, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had several criticisms of the team’s final play in its defeat to the New York Giants. With the Eagles trailing by a single possession, they faced fourth down from New York’s 27. Quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambled before throwing downfield to an open Jalen Reagor, who failed to haul in the pass. Moments before the play, rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith approached Sirianni on the sideline and begged for him to get him the ball.
NFL
inquirer.com

Can Jalen Reagor overcome these dropped passes? | Sports Daily

Fresh off wins against the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints, the Eagles were riding high a week ago. They were almost at .500 with the lowly New York Giants next on their schedule. That good fortune was quickly turned on its ear Sunday, when Jalen Hurts played one of the worst games of his career and DeVonta Smith publicly shared his frustration over a lack of targets.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notes: Nick Sirianni not dropping Jalen Reagor anytime soon

Forget the catch percentage. Even Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor wouldn’t put it atop his NFL resume. With 25 receptions on 45 targets (55.6 percent) this season, Reagor isn’t near the top 100 catch ratios in the league. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, scoffs at those numbers. In fact,...
NFL
inquirer.com

What we learned from Eagles-Giants: When it comes to Jalen Reagor, nothing new

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Despite outgaining the Giants in total yards, and rushing for more than 200 (again), the Eagles coughed up a 13-7 loss at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Win, lose, or draw, here’s what we learned:. There’s a reason why the Eagles relegated Jalen Reagor to fourth or...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WHY DID EAGLES DRAFT DEVONTA IF REAGOR GETS KEY TARGETS?!

It’s no wonder Eagles top draft pick DeVonta Smith is pissed. The receiver reportedly tossed his helmet in disgust after Jalen Reagor dropped two easy passes at the end of the Giants win on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was the cause for a lot of the woes in the passing game,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Hurts, Reagor drag Eagles back to Earth in Roob's Obs

Back to reality for the Eagles, whose late-season run to an unlikely playoff berth took a big hit Sunday with an ugly 13-7 loss to an awful Giants team at MetLife Stadium. After winning three of four, the Eagles fell to 5-7 with five games left. Safe to say making the playoffs won't be a big topic around the NovaCare Complex this week. Trying to fix the passing game will be.
NFL
Yardbarker

Accountable but Inefficient, Jalen Reagor Struggles Again in Loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Against all odds after a dreadful offensive performance the Eagles still had a chance to beat the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Despite three earlier interceptions and what turned out to be a 17.5 passer rating, Jalen Hurts was still plugging away, somehow putting more and more pressure on a Giants defense that had already lost starting cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Darnay Holmes to injuries in-game.
NFL
FanSided

3 Reasons Jalen Reagor can’t be blamed for Eagles loss versus Giants

If you want to blame someone for the Eagles’ loss versus New York, don’t blame Reagor. Before we go any further, let’s establish something right off of the bat because it would be unfortunate if you took something from this that wasn’t communicated. Howie Roseman’s decision to take Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in 2021’s NFL Draft as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 21st-overall selection might have been his worst. That alone is saying a lot.
NFL

