NFL

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Receiving MRI

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Thielen (ankle) is undergoing an MRI on Monday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Thielen...

www.cbssports.com

vikings.com

Working in Tandem: Vikings Yield Results by Grouping Jefferson & Thielen

EAGAN, Minn. — There's a lot of talk about where Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen rank among receiving tandems in the NFL. Numbers certainly back it up. Jefferson (63 receptions, 944 yards and six touchdowns) and Thielen (58 receptions, 624 yards and eight touchdowns) are the only two receivers on the same team in the top 13 in receptions and the only duo with at least six receiving touchdowns in 2021.
NFL
lakesarearadio.net

Thielen’s Two Touchdown Grabs Move Him Into Fifth On Vikings All-Time List

(KDLM) – After his two-touchdown game against San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, Adam Thielen has moved into fourth place on the Vikings franchise list in all-time touchdown receptions. Thielen now has 49 career receiving touchdowns. Thielen continues to climb the franchise leaderboard in receiver categories, having taken over fifth place...
NFL
NBC Sports

Harrison Smith’s interception leads to Adam Thielen touchdown, but 49ers answer

Vikings safety Harrison Smith made his first interception of the season to set up the team across midfield. The Vikings needed eight plays to go 49 yards but scored a fourth-down touchdown. Smith’s 29th career pick tied him for sixth all-time in franchise history. He had a 10-yard return of...
NFL
vikings.com

Adam Thielen's 2-TD Day Moves Him Up Vikings Leaderboard, But Offense Fizzles Late

Adam Thielen sparked some early electricity for the Vikings at San Francisco Sunday. Thielen capped Minnesota's second and fourth possessions of the game with touchdowns—the 48th and 49th of his career. He moved into fifth on the Vikings receiving touchdowns leaderboard but left the Bay Area in disappointment after a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Adam Thielen Catches Two First-Half Touchdowns Against 49ers

Adam Thielen cannot stop catching touchdown passes. He caught two in the first half of today's game against the 49ers, giving him 10 on the season — and scoring both of the Vikings' TDs in a half that ends with the score tied 14-14. With those two scores, Thielen has...
NFL
NBC Sports

Adam Thielen ruled out with ankle injury

If the Vikings are going to make a comeback, they’ll have to do it without receiver Adam Thielen. The receiver has been ruled out with the ankle injury he suffered in the first half. With 12:55 left in the first quarter, quarterback Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen on a short...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Adam Thielen Suffers Sprained Ankle vs. Lions

Adam Thielen limped off the field against the Detroit Lions today and was unable to return despite his best efforts. After the game, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Thielen suffered an ankle sprain. Thielen injured his ankle on a screen pass in the first quarter, his second...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Christian Darrisaw sit out Monday’s practice

The Vikings might get some key starters back on defense for Thursday night’s game against Pittsburgh. But that’s probably not going to happen on offense. Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) did not take part in Monday’s walkthrough practice. Linebacker Blake Lynch (hip) also was listed as being out in the injury report that was called an estimation.
NFL
theScore

Report: Vikings' Thielen headed for tests after high ankle sprain vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen didn't finish Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Detroit Lions due to a sprained ankle, head coach Mike Zimmer said postgame, according to Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press. Thielen's sprain is of the high ankle variety, and he'll undergo tests to determine...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dede Westbrook: Sees more work sans Thielen

Westbrook played 31 of the Vikings' 71 offensive snaps (44 percent) in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Lions, finishing with one reception for minus-2 yards on two targets. With Adam Thielen exiting the contest early with what was later revealed to be a high-ankle sprain, Westbrook and K.J. Osborn both picked up extra snaps alongside Justin Jefferson in three-receiver sets. Thielen will undergo an MRI on Monday before the Vikings provide an official update on the extent of his injury, but in the likely event he misses the team's Week 14 contest Thursday against Pittsburgh, Westbrook will likely be needed to play more snaps.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings WR Adam Thielen Has High-Ankle Sprain, Will Undergo Further Testing

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a high-ankle sprain early in Sunday's loss to the Lions, according to multiple reports. He'll undergo further testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury and how much time he'll miss. It's safe to say Thielen won't play on Thursday night against...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Adam Thielen out for Vikings vs. Steelers; Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks to return

Receiver Adam Thielen wasn't expected to play Thursday night against the Steelers after suffering a high ankle sprain just a few days ago, and the Vikings made it official on Wednesday. Thielen and left tackle Christian Darrisaw were ruled out on the team's final injury report before the prime-time kickoff....
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings' Adam Thielen out, Dalvin Cook questionable for 'TNF' vs. Steelers

Thielen only played one offensive series before he suffered a high ankle sprain in last weekend's 29-27 loss to the Detroit Lions. While the WR's absence opened the door for Justin Jefferson to log a career-high 182 receiving yards on 11 catches, Minnesota would surely feel better going into Thursday's game with a healthy Thielen in the mix.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Sunday Night Fantasy Injury Report: Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, and Logan Thomas injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 13 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 14 up in the air.
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football streaming pickups for Week 14: Vikings options to replace Adam Thielen

Each week of the NFL season, we will identify fantasy football waiver-wire pickups specifically for those of you looking for streaming options in deeper formats (including IDP leagues). These are players available in a majority of ESPN fantasy leagues (or close) who have enticing matchups in the week ahead that make them worthy of consideration for your lineups.
NFL

